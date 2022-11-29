There are a lot of terms that aren’t regulated in the beauty space—clean, natural, dermatologist-approved, hypoallergenic, sensitive skin safe, the list could go on and on. I believe that these terms can be helpful if the brand is clear about how they define and understand them.

And one such claim that isn’t regulated is “oil-free,” notes Fu. “I definitely have issues with the oil free claim. In a lot of cases I think it's not helpful to the consumer because it's not a regulated claim and this means that per brand, it could mean anything,” she says.

You would think that there would be only one way to define such a claim (you know, the formula is devoid of oils). But as Fu explains, that’s not the case. Oil-free could include several different parameters: “It could mean just silicone emulsions, it could mean that the ingredient list simply doesn’t have the word ‘oil’ in it, there are a lot of ways to define that,” she says. “Plus there are good oils that can be really beneficial for oily skin, so I think that term just leads people further astray.”