Beauty

Did Trader Joe's Create A Dupe Of This $36 Cult-Favorite SPF? Here Are The Facts

Hannah Frye
September 10, 2024
woman putting on face cream
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While Trader Joe's may not be the first place you think of when it comes to shopping for skin care products (although shoppers do fervently stand by a select few), you might be headed there after reading this.

You may already know what we're about to discuss: the Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen

Many people have claimed that this $8 product is a dupe of a more expensive, cult-favorite SPF, but is that actually true? Cosmetic chemist Javon Ford weighs in on the buzzy product. 

Is the Trader Joe's SPF worth the hype?

When it comes to finding a true dupe for an expensive, high-quality skin care product like the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen (or its zinc oxide cousin Mineral Sheerscreen), there's a bit more to it than simply comparing the sensorial experience. 

Analyzing the ingredient lists directly may not be the answer either, as other factors (like the order of said ingredients) can affect the product as well. If finding an actual dupe sounds complicated, well, that's because it is. 

Luckily, cosmetic chemist Javon Ford analyzed the two products on TikTok so you don't have to. Ford's conclusion: "I'm actually impressed." Ford goes on to explain that the main ingredients in both products are very similar, and speaking from his personal experience, the sensorial aspects are, too. 

The Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen has a gel-like consistency, which is why it stands out when compared to heavier SPF products. The gel creates a sticky grip on the skin, which is perfect for layering under makeup, especially during the warmer months. 

Supergoop! fans also swear by this product because it absorbs quickly, while some sunscreens take longer to soak into the skin and leave a residual film. "The main difference I will note right now, though, is that this one does have a longer dry-down time compared to Supergoop! and is not as cushiony," Javon says. 

Ford explains that these differences make sense, given that some of the ingredients in the Supergoop! sunscreen are very expensive, adding that extra oomph when it comes to the plush feel and quick absorption. Although, since the Trader Joe's SPF is almost $30 cheaper, it may be worth the sacrifice. 

So if you like the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen but would rather use something more affordable, give the Trader Joe's SPF a shot—it might become your new favorite. 

The takeaway

If you're looking to try out a new sunscreen, the Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen might be your next go-to. If you use the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen and swear by it because of how quickly it soaks in or the thick feel of the product itself, then you might want to stick with it. Either way—just remember to wear your sunscreen and practice safe sun!

More On This Topic

