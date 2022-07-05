When it comes to finding a true dupe for an expensive, high-quality skin care product like the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen (or its zinc oxide cousin, Mineral Sheerscreen), there’s a bit more to it than simply comparing the sensorial experience. Analyzing the ingredient lists directly may not be the answer either, as other factors (like the order of said ingredients) can impact the product as well. If finding an actual dupe sounds complicated, well, that’s because it is.

Luckily, cosmetic chemist Javon Ford analyzed the two products on TikTok, so you don’t have to. Ford’s conclusion: “I’m actually impressed.” Ford goes on to explain that the main ingredients in both products are very similar, and speaking from his personal experience, the sensorial aspects are, too.

The Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen has a gel-like consistency, which is why it stands out when compared to heavier SPF products. The gel creates a sticky grip on the skin, which is perfect for layering under makeup, especially during the warmer months.

Supergoop! fans also swear by this product, because it absorbs quickly, while some sunscreens take longer to soak into the skin and leave a residual film. “The main difference I will note right now, though, is that this one does have a longer dry down time compared to Supergoop! and is not as cushiony,” Javon says.

Ford explains that these differences make sense, given that some of the ingredients in the Supergoop! sunscreen are very expensive, adding that extra oomph when it comes to the plush feel and quick absorption. Although, since the Trader Joe’s SPF is almost $30 cheaper, it may be worth the sacrifice.

So if you like the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen but would rather use something more affordable, give the Trader Joe’s SPF a shot—it might become your new favorite.