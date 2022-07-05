 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Did Trader Joe's Create A Dupe For This $36 Cult-Favorite SPF? Here Are The Facts

Did Trader Joe's Create A Dupe For This $36 Cult-Favorite SPF? Here Are The Facts

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Did Trader Joe's Just Create A Dupe For This $36 Cult-Favorite SPF?

Image by María Soledad Kubat / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 5, 2022 — 23:11 PM

While Trader Joe’s may not be the first place you think of when it comes to shopping for skin care products (although, shoppers do fervently stand by a select few), you might be headed there after reading this. If you’ve been on beauty TikTok lately, you can probably guess what we’re about to discuss: the new Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen

Many people have claimed that this $8 product is a dupe for a more expensive, cult-favorite SPF, but is that actually true? Cosmetic chemist Javon Ford weighs in on the buzzy product. 

Is the Trader Joe’s SPF worth the hype?

When it comes to finding a true dupe for an expensive, high-quality skin care product like the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen (or its zinc oxide cousin, Mineral Sheerscreen), there’s a bit more to it than simply comparing the sensorial experience. Analyzing the ingredient lists directly may not be the answer either, as other factors (like the order of said ingredients) can impact the product as well. If finding an actual dupe sounds complicated, well, that’s because it is. 

Luckily, cosmetic chemist Javon Ford analyzed the two products on TikTok, so you don’t have to. Ford’s conclusion: “I’m actually impressed.” Ford goes on to explain that the main ingredients in both products are very similar, and speaking from his personal experience, the sensorial aspects are, too. 

The Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen has a gel-like consistency, which is why it stands out when compared to heavier SPF products. The gel creates a sticky grip on the skin, which is perfect for layering under makeup, especially during the warmer months. 

Supergoop! fans also swear by this product, because it absorbs quickly, while some sunscreens take longer to soak into the skin and leave a residual film. “The main difference I will note right now, though, is that this one does have a longer dry down time compared to Supergoop! and is not as cushiony,” Javon says. 

Ford explains that these differences make sense, given that some of the ingredients in the Supergoop! sunscreen are very expensive, adding that extra oomph when it comes to the plush feel and quick absorption. Although, since the Trader Joe’s SPF is almost $30 cheaper, it may be worth the sacrifice. 

So if you like the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen but would rather use something more affordable, give the Trader Joe’s SPF a shot—it might become your new favorite. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

If you’re looking to try out a new sunscreen, the Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen might be your next go-to. If you use the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen and swear by it because of how quickly it soaks in or the thick feel of the product itself, then you might want to stick with it. Either way—just remember to wear your sunscreen and practice safe sun!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You're Going To Want To Read This

Hannah Frye
If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You're Going To Want To Read This
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My Top Beauty Rules

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My Top Beauty Rules
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Recipes

The Perfect Dupe Recipe For The $17 Hailey Bieber Skin Smoothie

Hannah Frye
The Perfect Dupe Recipe For The $17 Hailey Bieber Skin Smoothie
Integrative Health

How Supermodel Kate Bock Eases Her Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved

Abby Moore
How Supermodel Kate Bock Eases Her Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved
Motivation

Move Over, Hot Girl Walk — This Is The Most Effective Exercise For Heart Health

Merrell Readman
Move Over, Hot Girl Walk — This Is The Most Effective Exercise For Heart Health
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

3 Reasons You Can't Rely On The Sun For Vitamin D (Even In The Summer)

Morgan Chamberlain
3 Reasons You Can't Rely On The Sun For Vitamin D (Even In The Summer)
Functional Food

These 9 Delivery Services Will Save You So Much Time In The Kitchen

Brittany Loggins
These 9 Delivery Services Will Save You So Much Time In The Kitchen
Off-the-Grid

Your Insider Guide To Making Serious $$$ Selling Old Clothes

Emma Loewe
Your Insider Guide To Making Serious $$$ Selling Old Clothes
Integrative Health

What You're Getting Wrong About Detoxing & How To Do It Safely

Morgan Chamberlain
What You're Getting Wrong About Detoxing & How To Do It Safely
Recipes

This Anti-Inflammatory Veggie Dish Is The Perfect Way To Use Up Leftover Produce

Merrell Readman
This Anti-Inflammatory Veggie Dish Is The Perfect Way To Use Up Leftover Produce
Recipes

I'm A Health Coach & These Are 4 Healthy Breakfast Recipes I Swear By

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
I'm A Health Coach & These Are 4 Healthy Breakfast Recipes I Swear By
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cosmetic-chemist-weighs-in-on-new-trader-joes-spf

Your article and new folder have been saved!