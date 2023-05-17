Consider This Plant Milk Cream Cheese Your New Breakfast & Baking Staple
They say when you win the morning, you win the day. So maybe that means waking up early and getting sunlight in your eyes to strengthen your circadian rhythm1; pressing play on a guided meditation to tackle your schedule with a clearer mind; or spending a few minutes with your journal. But for us, it wouldn’t be a good morning without a little steamed plant milk in our favorite morning drink-of-choice.
Opting for a plant milk or creamer in the morning is a delicious option that leaves us feeling lighter and just as satisfied. But winning our morning with plant milk doesn’t have to stop with the swirl in our coffee or superfood smoothie either. There’s a new way to enjoy our plant milk obsession in the morning, and it’s Miyoko’s Plant Milk Cream Cheese.
Advertisement
Vegan cream cheese: Tomorrow’s breakfast inspo.
There’s nothing that will get us out of bed like the promise of a toasted sesame bagel and cream cheese. But a cream cheese that’s better for our body and the planet? Don’t be surprised if we’re setting an earlier alarm. Crafted from cultured cashew milk, Miyoko’s Plant Milk Cream Cheese has that subtle tangy flavor expected from a cream cheese, but without the lactose, oils, additives, and gums. It’s a healthier option made of simple, organic ingredients—but maintains all the spreadability and creamy satisfaction you expect out of a cream cheese, while being better for the planet!
Miyoko’s Creamery sees itself as the natural evolution of dairy. And we’d have to agree: Compared to traditional animal dairy products, Miyoko’s products produce up to 98% less greenhouse gas emissions. This brand has set their sights on having the lowest environmental impact possible, but they’re just as devoted to craft and pure enjoyment… Which is how you end up with their creamy and sweet Miyoko's Cinnamon Raisin Plant Milk Cream Cheese as your new favorite breakfast staple.
Advertisement
More than breakfast
The thought of a planet-friendly vegan cream cheese that tastes great and spreads like a champ already has us dreaming of tomorrow’s breakfast. But Miyoko’s is just as much of a staple in our baking repertoire as it is our breakfast lineup. Crafted for baking, Miyoko’s Plant Milk Cream Cheese can be swapped one-for-one in any recipe. And because it's full of clean ingredients and plant protein, you can feel even better about what you’re sliding in the oven. It will meet all of your baking (and tasting) expectations—and in case you want to put it to the test, start with Miyoko's Perfect Vegan Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake.
Advertisement
Miyoko’s in the morning.
We take our mornings seriously. How we spend our morning hours sets the tone for the entire day—which is why we’re mindful about artificial light; why we hydrate first thing; and why we love a splash of nutty plant milk in our steaming drink of choice. The perfect morning routine is an art form—and a warm bagel slathered in *extra* Miyoko’s Plant Milk Cream Cheese. Consider this your new favorite way to spread intention and enjoyment into your day.
Miyoko’s Plant Milk Cream Cheese
Advertisement
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing poetry, meditating, and traveling the world. She's based in Boulder, Colorado.
Devon's first book, Earth Women, is coming soon. To learn more, join the mailing list, and receive updates, head to www.devonbarrowwriting.com.