Consider This Plant Milk Cream Cheese Your New Breakfast & Baking Staple

They say when you win the morning, you win the day. So maybe that means waking up early and getting sunlight in your eyes to strengthen your circadian rhythm1 ; pressing play on a guided meditation to tackle your schedule with a clearer mind; or spending a few minutes with your journal. But for us, it wouldn’t be a good morning without a little steamed plant milk in our favorite morning drink-of-choice.

Opting for a plant milk or creamer in the morning is a delicious option that leaves us feeling lighter and just as satisfied. But winning our morning with plant milk doesn’t have to stop with the swirl in our coffee or superfood smoothie either. There’s a new way to enjoy our plant milk obsession in the morning, and it’s Miyoko’s Plant Milk Cream Cheese.