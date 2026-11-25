One Common Sleep Mistake May Be Making It Harder To Remember Things
Ever gone to bed early after a few late nights, hoping one good night of sleep will get you back on track? Or spent the week squeezing in six hours, only to sleep much longer on Saturday?
It's tempting to think those extra weekend hours make up for lost sleep. But a new study published in the Journal of Sleep Research suggests that how consistently you sleep could also affect how well your brain forms and stores memories.
About the study
Sleep helps your brain process and store information.
Researchers wanted to find out whether changing sleep duration from night to night affects memory differently from consistently getting fewer hours.
To investigate, they recruited 44 people in their early twenties. After two nights with eight hours in bed, participants were divided into three groups for the next five nights. Each group followed a different sleep schedule:
- Consistent sleep: Eight hours in bed every night.
- Consistent sleep restriction: Six hours in bed every night.
- Variable sleep: Alternating between eight and four hours in bed, then finishing with six hours on the fifth night.
After the five nights, participants completed a memory test. They viewed a series of pictures and later had to identify which ones they'd seen before. Researchers repeated the test after everyone had two nights of recovery sleep.
An inconsistent sleep schedule came with a memory downside
Compared with the group that consistently spent eight hours in bed, those with the variable sleep schedule struggled more to recognize previously viewed pictures.
They were also more likely to answer "unsure" when shown familiar and unfamiliar images, suggesting they had less confidence in their memories.
Meanwhile, the group that consistently spent six hours in bed didn't show the same difficulties. They actually performed better at identifying new pictures.
This doesn't mean six hours of sleep is enough or that sleeping less benefits memory.
The study was small and lasted just five nights. However, it suggests that frequently changing how long you sleep may affect memory differently from consistently getting less sleep.
Why your brain may struggle with an unpredictable sleep schedule
Even two full nights of recovery sleep didn't immediately erase the memory disadvantage seen in the variable-sleep group.
That's relevant if your week follows a familiar pattern: short nights during the week, followed by a long weekend sleep-in. Catching up on sleep can help with some effects of sleep loss, but it may not address every consequence of an inconsistent schedule.
The findings suggest that keeping your sleep schedule predictable could support memory. More research is needed, though, to determine whether the same effects occur in other age groups and over longer periods.
How to make your sleep schedule more consistent
A steadier routine doesn't require a perfectly rigid bedtime. A few adjustments can help you keep your sleep schedule on track:
- Choose a repeatable bedtime: Aim to go to bed and wake up at roughly the same time each day, including weekends.
- Avoid dramatic sleep-ins: After a late night, return to your usual schedule rather than shifting your sleep by several hours.
- Make room for enough sleep: Consistency shouldn't come at the expense of rest. Most adults need seven to nine hours per night.
- Create a wind-down routine: Dim the lights, put your phone away, or read before bed to make settling down easier.
The takeaway
Your brain needs sleep to make memories stick, and a predictable schedule may help.
Rather than relying on weekend sleep-ins to compensate for a week of short nights, aim for a routine that gives you enough rest consistently.