The bottom line? If you're scared of something, make yourself do it, Fenet declares. "You don't have to do it in a big way. You don't have to get onstage in front of a thousand people tonight, but stand up in front of two or three people and practice speaking," she adds. "Learn what it feels like to feel that adrenaline rushing in, and the next time it won't be so bad. And then just keep doing it."