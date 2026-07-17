Concerned About Foodborne Illnesses? An MD’s Tips For Building A Resilient Gut

“Exposure matters, of course, but so does the health of the internal ecosystem that's responding to it,” says Lipman. The current Cyclospora outbreak has not officially been identified. However, many experts recommend skipping bagged salad greens, fresh cilantro (and basil), raw snow peas, raspberries, green onions, and scallions for the time being. Wash all produce well, and opt for commercially frozen fruits and veggies.