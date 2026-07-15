Enter chia seed jam. It's one of the simplest, most satisfying things you can make with fruit that's been gently cooked down. The fruit simmers until it's soft and jammy, which carries it well past the point where the parasite can survive. Then you stir in chia seeds, which quietly do the heavy lifting: their fiber soaks up the liquid and sets everything into a thick, spreadable jam — no pectin or store-bought thickeners required.