A Parasite Is In The Produce Aisle: Here’s The Smartest Thing To Do With Fruit
If you've been anywhere near the news lately, you've likely seen the headlines: a cyclospora outbreak is spreading across the U.S., and health officials keep circling back to fresh produce — especially bagged salad mixes, berries, and some herbs — as a likely source.
If you're like me, you did your grocery shopping without thinking much about this outbreak and then realized you had berries in your fridge with a potential risk hanging over them. No need to waste those ever-expensive berries, though. Here's how I turned my loot into something safe and delicious while this parasite passes (soon hopefully!).
What cyclospora actually is
Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can hitch a ride on fresh produce and in water. Swallow it, and it can cause an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis, which tends to bring on watery diarrhea, cramping, nausea, fatigue, and a dip in appetite. Left untreated, those symptoms can linger and even come back in waves over several weeks.
Here's the frustrating part: a good rinse doesn't reliably get rid of it. According to public health guidance, running your fruit and vegetables under water — even carefully — isn't enough to guarantee the parasite is gone.
So what does work? Heat. Cooking produce is the most dependable way to destroy cyclospora, and health officials note that documented outbreaks have been tied to raw produce rather than cooked food. Which is why I'm so bullish on my trusty, fiber-packed solution to this concerning situation (more on that below).
What health officials suggest skipping for now
While investigators work to pin down the source of the current outbreak, agencies have shared a few common-sense precautions:
- Bagged salad mixes and pre-washed greens: Give these a pass for now, or rewash them thoroughly at home even when the package says they're ready to eat. You can also buy a whole head of lettuce and remove the outer 3 layers.
- Fresh fruit: When you can't confirm where produce came from or how it was handled, it's reasonable to skip it
Why heating your fruit is a quiet wellness win
Here's where we turn a worry into something good. If you've got berries at home and you're not sure whether it's safe, cooking them is the move.
Enter chia seed jam. It's one of the simplest, most satisfying things you can make with fruit that's been gently cooked down. The fruit simmers until it's soft and jammy, which carries it well past the point where the parasite can survive. Then you stir in chia seeds, which quietly do the heavy lifting: their fiber soaks up the liquid and sets everything into a thick, spreadable jam — no pectin or store-bought thickeners required.
The bonus is real nutrition. Chia seeds fold a meaningful dose of fiber into every spoonful, along with omega-3s. That makes this a spread you can feel good about piling onto toast, swirling into yogurt, spooning over oatmeal, or eating straight from the jar.
Chia seed jam recipe
This one is forgiving and works with almost any fruit you have on hand — raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, cherries, peaches, mangoes, pineapple, apricots, plums, kiwi, or a mix of whatever needs using up.
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh fruit (any of the options above, or a mix)
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds (add more depending on how much liquid the fruit releases)
- 2–4 tablespoons maple syrup or agave (optional, to taste)
- Juice of 1 lime or lemon
- Zest of 1 lime or lemon
Instructions
- Add the fruit to a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring now and then, until it breaks down and turns soft and bubbly, about 8 to 10 minutes. Mash it with a fork or the back of a spoon until it reaches the consistency you like.
- Take the pan off the heat and stir in the chia seeds, lime/lemon juice, lime/lemon zest, and sweetener if you're using it.
- Let the mixture rest for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, so the chia seeds can absorb the liquid and thicken the jam.
- Taste and adjust the sweetness. If it's thinner than you'd like, stir in another half tablespoon of chia seeds and give it a few more minutes.
- Spoon into a jar and refrigerate. It will keep thickening as it cools and holds up well in the fridge for up to two weeks.
A few notes
- Sweetness: Ripe summer fruit is often plenty sweet on its own, so taste before reaching for any syrup
- Texture: Blend briefly before adding the chia seeds for a smoother jam, or leave it rustic for a chunkier spread
- Fruit combos: Mango-pineapple, strawberry-peach, and mixed berry are all excellent places to start
The takeaway
The cyclospora outbreak is a real and evolving situation, and health officials are still working to trace the source. In the meantime, the clearest protective step you can take with fresh fruit, namely berries, is to cook it. This jam is proof that safety and flavor can share a spoon — heat your fruit, stir in some chia seeds, and you've got a fiber-rich spread that's as smart as it is satisfying.