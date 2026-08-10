Your Favorite Summer Fruit Packs Some Serious Cardio Benefits
Berries have long had a reputation as a "healthy" food, but the reasons why have always been a little vague. A new meta-analysis1 pulling together data from 18 large cohort studies and 65 randomized controlled trials finally puts a finer point on it.
The compound responsible for that deep blue, red, and purple color in berries (called anthocyanins) is linked to meaningfully lower risks of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and type 2 diabetes, at amounts most people can get through everyday eating.
About the study
Researchers wanted to know whether anthocyanins have a real, measurable effect on heart health, specifically in people who are otherwise healthy. To find out, they pulled together two types of evidence: long-term dietary studies tracking what people eat over years (cohort studies) and randomized controlled trials (RCTs) testing anthocyanin intake directly.
Anthocyanins are part of a larger family of plant compounds called flavonoids and show up in a wide range of colorful fruits and vegetables; blueberries, cherries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, red grapes, and eggplant, among others.
Past research had pointed to a link between anthocyanins and heart health, but most of those earlier studies looked at people who already had health conditions. That makes it tricky to say anything definitive about prevention.
This review zeroed in on healthy adults, pulling together data from long-term dietary studies and controlled trials to get a fuller picture.
What the data found
Across the cohort studies, people with the highest habitual anthocyanin intake had:
- 26% lower risk of cardiovascular disease: the most notable finding, supported by moderate-strength evidence.
- 18% lower risk of heart attack: a meaningful reduction for a single dietary compound, also backed by moderate-strength evidence.
- 11% lower risk of type 2 diabetes: consistent with anthocyanins' known effects on blood sugar regulation, though evidence was rated limited.
- 9% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease: suggesting long-term protective effects, with limited evidence.
- 8% lower risk of high blood pressure: even modest intake appeared to matter, though evidence was also rated limited.
The strongest findings were for cardiovascular disease and heart attack risk, both backed by moderate-strength evidence.
The other results (diabetes, blood pressure, CVD mortality) pointed in the same direction but came with more limited evidence, so take them with some caution.
The controlled trials helped explain why. Even at relatively low intakes starting around 50 mg/day, anthocyanins improved how well arteries expand in response to blood flow, a key sign of vascular health.
That effect showed up after a single dose, with strong evidence behind it, and the evidence for longer-term benefits was moderate.
Blood pressure didn't budge in the trials, even though the long-term dietary studies showed an 8% lower risk of hypertension. Researchers think standard office readings may miss the subtle changes that longer monitoring would pick up.
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How to actually get more anthocyanins
Fifty milligrams a day sounds like a lot, but it's easier to hit than you'd think. A small serving of blueberries or a mixed berry bowl gets you there easily.
Other good sources include cherries, blackberries, raspberries, red grapes and red cabbage.
The rule of thumb: if it's deep red, blue, or purple, it's likely a good source.
The research also found that different types of anthocyanins do slightly different things. Cyanidin (found in cherries and blackberries) showed strong effects on artery health.
Delphinidin (found in blueberries and blackcurrants) did the same, and also helped lower insulin levels and reduce arterial stiffness.
That said, you don't need to track which type you're getting. Whole foods naturally contain a mix, so eating a variety of colorful produce covers your bases.
The takeaway
The evidence for anthocyanins and heart health is now more comprehensive than it has ever been. A daily handful of berries or other colorful produce is one of the simplest, most well-supported dietary habits you can build for long-term cardiovascular protection.