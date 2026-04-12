Combining These Spices Multiplies Their Anti-Inflammatory Benefits, New Research Shows
Four years ago I started a new habit that totally revolutionized my meals, the way I viewed food, and ultimately, how my body felt. I started eating at least 30 different types of plants a week, based on research indicating that was the threshold for unlocking some serious gut health benefits. Every Monday, I’d refresh my notes app and start a new list, tracking all the different foods I was eating.
It was so fun. It forced me to get creative with my cooking or what I ordered when eating out. I started viewing food as something to add, rather than take away. It wasn’t before long that I started to feel the benefits: I had more energy, my digestion improved, I didn’t get as sick as often, and I just felt more capable in my body.
What really was a game changer for me was when I started getting playful with herbs and spices. I drank tea blends, made complex marinades with loads of spices, and finished dishes with fresh herbs. It made everything taste better, yes, but it also felt like I was doing something deeper for my health.
Now, new research offers a compelling explanation why.
This new study confirms we should be combining herbs & spices
Researchers discovered that when specific compounds found in herbs and spices were combined, their anti-inflammatory effects increased—sometimes by “several hundred-fold”— compared to when those same compounds were used individually.
Researchers at Tokyo University of Science, led by Gen-ichiro Arimura, Ph.D., took a deep look inside cells to better understand how plant compounds worked together, rather than just in isolation. How they structured the study was fascinating:
- The team studied macrophages—immune cells that play a key role in inflammation by releasing signaling proteins called cytokines.
- They exposed these cells to bacterial components to simulate inflammation, then treated them with individual plant compounds and specific combinations.
- For this study, the researchers looked at capsaicin (from chili peppers), menthol (from mint), cineole (from eucalyptus), and β-eudesmol (from ginger).
- Using gene expression analysis, protein measurements, and calcium imaging, the scientists tracked how these treatments affected inflammatory markers.
Individually, some compounds showed modest anti-inflammatory effects. Capsaicin, for example, had the strongest anti-inflammatory effect on its own. But even that paled in comparison to what they found when they combined it.
When capsaicin was paired with menthol or cineole, the anti-inflammatory response increased dramatically—by several hundred times compared to individual use.
"When capsaicin and menthol or 1,8-cineole were used together, their anti-inflammatory effect increased several hundred-fold compared to when each compound was used alone," Arimura explained in a press release.
Ultimately, this suggests that the real power of plant-based eating may lie not in isolated nutrients, but in how they work together.
Why the researchers suspect this is happening
Each compound works through different biological pathways.
Menthol and cineole influence inflammation through TRP channels and calcium signaling, while capsaicin appears to act through a different pathway entirely. When you activate multiple pathways at once, the effects become greater than the sum of its parts.
"We demonstrated that this synergistic effect is not a coincidence, but is based on a novel mode of action resulting from the simultaneous activation of different intracellular signaling pathways," says Arimura. "This provides clear molecular-level evidence for the empirically known effects of combining food ingredients."
In other words, this is scientific validation for what traditional diets have long embraced—layering herbs and spices for both flavor and function.
What this means for you
Think of your spice rack as a team, not a lineup of solo players. These results suggest that mixtures of plant compounds can produce meaningful biological effects even at the lower levels typically consumed in a normal diet.
You don't need mega-doses of any single "superfood." You need variety.
Try layering your meals with complementary herbs and spices:
- Add chili flakes and fresh mint to marinades or grain bowls
- Combine ginger, turmeric, and black pepper in stir-fries or soups
- Use multi-spice blends to layer compounds naturally (and easily)
- Finish dishes with fresh herbs to add another functional layer
- Make your own herbal tea blends, mixing mint, ginger, eucalyptus, and more
There’s a chance you’re probably already doing this at home—it’s how people have cooked for centuries, after all. So this is basically an excuse to lean into what you already know to be true: Variety really is the spice of life.
The takeaway
This research reinforces a core principle of whole-food eating: health benefits often come not from isolated compounds, but from how everything works together. While more studies in humans are needed to confirm these effects, the findings offer a compelling reason to embrace variety in your cooking. Not for nothing, it will likely mean your meals become more interesting, dynamic, and delicious too. That’s a win-win, no?
So go ahead: be generous with your spice rack. When it comes to anti-inflammatory benefits, more really is more.