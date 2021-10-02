No-Bake, 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffle Recipe With Collagen
For a delicious no-bake recipe, try these three-ingredient chocolate truffles. They're so easy to prepare (just 10 minutes!), making them a delightful anytime project—be it last-minute dessert or fun weekend project.
But they aren't just a beautiful sweet treat to indulge in; they also contain amino acids, antioxidants, and healthy fats. You see, the star ingredient is mindbodygreen's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+, a hydrolyzed collagen powder that supports strong hair and nails.* Studies have also shown that collagen supplements can support skin elasticity and overall hydration, meaning fewer fine lines with firmer, more supple skin.* This premium collagen blend also contains vitamin C and vitamin E, meaning there's extra antioxidant support for your whole body.* Additionally it contains turmeric, biotin, SGS, L-glutamine, and hyaluronic acid for additional skin and all-over benefits.*
Oh, we'd be remiss not to mention the flavor of the powder: It's made with organic cocoa and organic monk fruit extract, making the taste rich and sweet but never saccharine.
This so-simple recipe yields a rich, decadent dessert with a beauty-enhancing twist—what more could you want?*
3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles
Makes 10 to 12 truffles
Ingredients:
- ½ cup dark chocolate (80% is ideal, but use whatever you have in the home), melted
- ½ avocado
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- Optional: ⅓ cup cocoa (for dusting)
- Optional toppings: crushed peppermint bark, sea salt, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, walnut pieces
Method:
- Melt the dark chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave (about 30 seconds or so); set aside.
- In your food processor, process the avocado (without the skin) until smooth.
- Add the melted chocolate to the food processor, add mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+, and continue to process for 30 to 45 seconds or until homogenous.
- Remove the chocolate-avocado mixture from the food processor and place in the fridge for 30 seconds to form a harder mixture.
- Once 30 minutes has passed, remove the mixture from the fridge, and using about ½ to ¾ tsp. each, form balls from the avocado-chocolate mixture.
- Roll the balls in the cocoa dusting and add your toppings as desired.
- Store in the fridge until you want to enjoy!
