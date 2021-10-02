mindbodygreen

No-Bake, 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffle Recipe With Collagen

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Isabel Smith is a New York City-based dietitian, fitness expert, and founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition and Lifestyle.
October 2, 2021 — 1:02 AM

For a delicious no-bake recipe, try these three-ingredient chocolate truffles. They're so easy to prepare (just 10 minutes!), making them a delightful anytime project—be it last-minute dessert or fun weekend project.

But they aren't just a beautiful sweet treat to indulge in; they also contain amino acids, antioxidants, and healthy fats. You see, the star ingredient is mindbodygreen's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+, a hydrolyzed collagen powder that supports strong hair and nails.* Studies have also shown that collagen supplements can support skin elasticity and overall hydration, meaning fewer fine lines with firmer, more supple skin.* This premium collagen blend also contains vitamin C and vitamin E, meaning there's extra antioxidant support for your whole body.* Additionally it contains turmeric, biotin, SGS, L-glutamine, and hyaluronic acid for additional skin and all-over benefits.*

Oh, we'd be remiss not to mention the flavor of the powder: It's made with organic cocoa and organic monk fruit extract, making the taste rich and sweet but never saccharine.

This so-simple recipe yields a rich, decadent dessert with a beauty-enhancing twist—what more could you want?*

3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles

Makes 10 to 12 truffles

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup dark chocolate (80% is ideal, but use whatever you have in the home), melted
  • ½ avocado
  • 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
  • Optional: ⅓ cup cocoa (for dusting)
  • Optional toppings: crushed peppermint bark, sea salt, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, walnut pieces 

Method:

  1. Melt the dark chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave (about 30 seconds or so); set aside.
  2. In your food processor, process the avocado (without the skin) until smooth.
  3. Add the melted chocolate to the food processor, add mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+, and continue to process for 30 to 45 seconds or until homogenous.
  4. Remove the chocolate-avocado mixture from the food processor and place in the fridge for 30 seconds to form a harder mixture.
  5. Once 30 minutes has passed, remove the mixture from the fridge, and using about ½ to ¾ tsp. each, form balls from the avocado-chocolate mixture.
  6. Roll the balls in the cocoa dusting and add your toppings as desired.
  7. Store in the fridge until you want to enjoy!
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
