Yum! You Must Try These Super-Easy Collagen Breakfast Cookies 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by Lauren Miller / Stocksy

February 26, 2022 — 10:24 AM

I'm a devout member of the savory breakfasts club, but when a pastry tastes this good, I'll bite. Plus, there's just something so fun about cookies for breakfast—it's a wink at childhood, in the best possible way. These collagen breakfast cookies recently graced my Instagram feed and look absolutely divine, but the real kicker? They only require three fundamental ingredients: oats, banana, and collagen powder. 

Essentially, it's another way to jazz up your regular oatmeal—combine all the ingredients you would normally include in your bowl of oats (walnuts, chocolate chips, cinnamon, what have you), roll them into cookie shapes, and bam, you've got a brand-new iteration that takes no time to make. Experts frequently rave about collagen-oats, as it's a great (and low-fuss) way to reap the beauty benefits of those high-quality collagen peptides.* A scoop of collagen will immediately dissolve into the creamy confection and remain undetectable. We'd never knock a trusty bowl of oats, but doesn't a collagen breakfast cookie sound so much more exciting? 

Feel free to chuck in some optional spices and flavors, like a sprinkle of ginger or cinnamon—perfect for those partial to savory flavors who love that hint of spice. Eat a few of these cookies for breakfast (or the entire plate), and file this under recipes you make at least once a week. 

Collagen Breakfast Cookies 

Makes 8 cookies

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Scoop a spoonful of the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Keep scooping until all the batter is gone. (There should be enough for eight small cookies, but it might yield fewer if you make them bigger.)
  2. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes at 325°F, or until golden brown.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
