Advertisement
Coffee May Reduce Your Risk For Developing IBS, Research Shows
According to a U.S. nationwide survey, the prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)1 is on the rise. The exact cause of IBS is unknown, though factors like bacteria, antibiotic use, and stress all seem to play a role in this uptick.
It’s safe to say that now is as good a time as any to keep IBS prevention top of mind. And according to new research, coffee may be one piece of the puzzle.
Coffee drinkers are 16% less likely to develop IBS, according to a recent meta-analysis
A new meta-analysis on eight different studies and a total of 432,022 participants found that coffee drinkers are 16% less likely to develop IBS than people who do not drink coffee2—a surprising finding given coffee is typically framed as a no-no for stomach sensitivities.
The exact reason behind this correlation isn’t yet clear, but hopefully, future studies can answer that question. However, these researchers suggest it may have to do with the many different plant compounds in coffee with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
What is IBS?
Other studies included in the review demonstrate that substances in coffee can help maintain the integrity of the intestinal barrier, have positive effects on the gut microbiome, and aid in the maintenance of intestinal permeability and mobility—all of which are a step forward for preventing IBS.
All of that said, coffee isn’t necessarily given the green light once someone does develop IBS.
“If you have IBS/IBD, coffee can aggravate your gut and exacerbate your symptoms," functional nutritionist Abigail King, M.S., CNS previously told mindbodygreen.
It’s no secret that coffee can act as a natural laxative because it increases colonic activity3, so proceed with caution if your bowls are already unstable.
Even when it comes down to coffee for prevention, it's important to use beans rich in polyphenols and antioxidants, and free from potentially harmful components like pesticides and mold (yes, it happens).
Remember that each person is different and the root cause of IBS is still largely unknown.
If you’re having recurrent digestive complications or think you may have IBS, reach out to your physician for help. Again, it’s a growing health concern, so you’re not alone.
The takeaway
A new study found that coffee drinkers are 16% less likely to develop IBS than people who do not drink coffee. However, those who do have IBS may not tolerate coffee as well, so the preventative benefit does not extend to treatment of any kind. For those who have a sensitive stomach as is but crave a cup of joe in the morning, there are steps you can take to ease the potential negative side effects—here’s some helpful tips to get you started.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Women 50+ Are Loving This Product To Help Lose Stubborn Belly Fat*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Women 50+ Are Loving This Product To Help Lose Stubborn Belly Fat*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN