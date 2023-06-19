This all brings me to Cocofloss, which has been my go-to floss for years. What makes Cocofloss unique compared to conventional flosses is that it’s made with 500+ fibers. If you hold it up to a normal drugstore floss, you can see the diameter is noticeably thicker.

But it’s not just the girth of the floss, it’s the texture itself. The floss is plush, not slick like normal floss. This interwoven structure means more surface area and teeny-tiny crevices. Thanks to this, it’s better able to remove buildup—it picks up debris as it glides through teeth, rather than sliding on top of it.

And, yes, while it has a very distinct texture, it’s not gritty. I suspect that’s to do with the coconut oil coating that gives the floss some slip.

Coconut oil is something of a multi-tasking wonder. It’s beloved in beauty as a skin moisturizer (for face and body) and hair deep conditioner. It can be used in cooking, coffee, around the house—and oral care! In fact it’s one of the most popular oils used in oil-pulling, for example.

As far as dental hygiene is concerned, the primary benefits of coconut oil comes down to its antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-plaque benefits. One preliminary study found that oil pulling with coconut oil specifically had a statistically significant reduction in plaque4 .

There’s also plenty of research showing its anti-inflammatory effects5 , which are likely due to the fact that coconut oil is rich in antioxidants which can neutralize free radicals.

Finally, it can also help balance your oral microbiome. Coconut oil has been shown to target several of the “bad” bacteria that reside in the mouth and contribute to gum disease6 .