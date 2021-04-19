mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Food Trends
So, Is Liquid Chlorophyll Really That Good For You? A Clinical Dietitian Answers

So, Is Liquid Chlorophyll Really That Good For You? A Clinical Dietitian Answers

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant

Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Man Holding a Glass of Dark Green Juice

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 19, 2021 — 23:04 PM

Liquid chlorophyll is all over TikTok these days, where users are swearing by its ability to clear skin and manage inflammation, among other benefits. With so many lofty claims, a little bit of skepticism is healthy. So, clinical dietitian nutritionist Steph Grasso, M.S., R.D., took to the platform to share her opinion on the trend. Here’s what she has to say. 

“First of all, there is very limited research that supports the benefits of it,” Grasso says in reference to drinking chlorophyll water. Given the natural benefits of chlorophyll itself, however, the research that does exist seems to be promising. 

What is chlorophyll?

Before we dig into the trend, it’s important to understand what it is people are drinking. 

“Chlorophyll is the most abundant pigment in plants that make them green,” Grasso says. The pigment is essential for the process of photosynthesis, in which plants convert sunlight into energy. 

Since it’s produced naturally by plants, it's possible to consume it via green plant foods, “like spinach and asparagus,” Grasso says. You can also take it in supplement form—hence the liquid droplets people are adding to their water glasses. 

Typically, the supplement form contains a derivative of chlorophyll called chlorophyllin, or sodium copper chlorophyllin. According to one small study, it may help manage acne and reduce the size of pores, when applied topically. 

Researchers have also found that copper chlorophyllin contains a higher amount of antioxidants than natural chlorophylls, making them a helpful addition to whole foods—but still not a replacement.

Advertisement

The importance of eating green veggies, too. 

While chlorophyll and chlorophyllin certainly offer benefits, the nutrients in the liquid supplement are limited compared to eating whole veggies. 

“If you eat one cup of spinach, you’re getting in about 24 mg of chlorophyll,” Grasso says. That’s equivalent to about one dropper (or half a teaspoon) of the liquid variety. However, “when you eat your greens, you’re not only getting in your chlorophyll, but also vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber,” she explains. 

For the added nutrients and lower price point, Grasso says “yeah, I choose veggies.” But, adding a liquid chlorophyll supplement to your daily routine, along with a balanced diet rich in veggies, is generally thought to be safe

Bottom Line. 

Adding chlorophyll, or its derivatives, to water may have anti-inflammatory and skin benefits. Plus, drinking it daily may encourage greater water intake. Like all supplements, though, the liquid version of chlorophyll should not replace nutrient-dense whole foods. So even if you’re drinking your greens, don’t forget to eat them, too. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Unexpected Herbal Tool That Helped Me Understand The Power Of Food

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
The Unexpected Herbal Tool That Helped Me Understand The Power Of Food
Functional Food

Want To Eat More Sustainably? Try These 9 Foods With A Lower Carbon Footprint

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Want To Eat More Sustainably? Try These 9 Foods With A Lower Carbon Footprint
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Recipes

6 Clever Recipes That Use Every Part Of Your Produce

Eliza Sullivan
6 Clever Recipes That Use Every Part Of Your Produce
Beauty

8 Core Beauty Truths We Believe In About Clean & Conscious Beauty

Alexandra Engler
8 Core Beauty Truths We Believe In About Clean & Conscious Beauty
Integrative Health

Always Feel Stiff & Tight? You Might Be Missing This Crucial Nutrient

Sarah Regan
Always Feel Stiff & Tight? You Might Be Missing This Crucial Nutrient
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

A Gentle 10-Minute Workout To Ease Bloat, Gas & Constipation

Juanina Kocher
A Gentle 10-Minute Workout To Ease Bloat, Gas & Constipation
Spirituality

Taurus Season Is Here: How To Work With Its Sensual, Steadfast Energy

The AstroTwins
Taurus Season Is Here: How To Work With Its Sensual, Steadfast Energy
Sex

Ever Tried Masturbating With A Partner? A Full Guide, In Case You're Curious

Farrah Daniel
Ever Tried Masturbating With A Partner? A Full Guide, In Case You're Curious
Spirituality

The Benefits Of Obsidian & How To Use It In Your Spiritual Practice

Sarah Regan
The Benefits Of Obsidian & How To Use It In Your Spiritual Practice
Beauty

Are You At Risk Of Ruining Your Skin Barrier Function? Why You Should Care

Alexandra Engler
Are You At Risk Of Ruining Your Skin Barrier Function? Why You Should Care
Change-Makers

Our 5 Favorite Eco-Friendly Kitchen Products (Just In Time For Earth Day)

Devon Barrow
Our 5 Favorite Eco-Friendly Kitchen Products (Just In Time For Earth Day)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/clinical-dietitian-weighs-in-on-liquid-chlorophyll-trend

Your article and new folder have been saved!