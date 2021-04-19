So, Is Liquid Chlorophyll Really That Good For You? A Clinical Dietitian Answers

Before we dig into the trend, it’s important to understand what it is people are drinking.

“Chlorophyll is the most abundant pigment in plants that make them green,” Grasso says. The pigment is essential for the process of photosynthesis, in which plants convert sunlight into energy.

Since it’s produced naturally by plants, it's possible to consume it via green plant foods, “like spinach and asparagus,” Grasso says. You can also take it in supplement form—hence the liquid droplets people are adding to their water glasses.

Typically, the supplement form contains a derivative of chlorophyll called chlorophyllin, or sodium copper chlorophyllin. According to one small study, it may help manage acne and reduce the size of pores, when applied topically.

Researchers have also found that copper chlorophyllin contains a higher amount of antioxidants than natural chlorophylls, making them a helpful addition to whole foods—but still not a replacement.