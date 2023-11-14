On this week’s episode of Clean Beauty School, I chatted with natural wellness and beauty expert Mona Vand, PharmaD about how to make healthy habits sustainable. This is, I should say, no small feat these days.

“It takes time and energy and money to do all of these wellness things, and we only have a certain amount of hours during the day. So know your why, do your research behind the practice, and try one thing at a time. If it resonates with you, then great, continue it. If not, then don't keep doing it—don't waste money on it,” she told me.

I had on Vand so she could dish on all the various ways she takes care of herself—and she does, don’t worry—but the conversation took a more interesting turn when we got into how and why she does it. Because as I came to learn early on in the conversation, Vand is somehow equal parts highly disciplined and realistic.

Here, her tips on keeping on track. Tune into the episode to learn more.