mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Climate Change
An Urban Planner On How To Design A More Resilient World In The Face Of Climate Change

An Urban Planner On How To Design A More Resilient World In The Face Of Climate Change

Kira Intrator, MCP
Urban & Rural Planner By Kira Intrator, MCP
Urban & Rural Planner
Kira Intrator leads urban and rural planning and innovation for the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH). Kira has over 15 years of experience in innovative product designs, resilient urban planning and strategic management consulting across Central and South Asia, Africa and the Americas for UN Agencies, government ministries, academia, foundations and multilaterals. She is tri-lingual, a published author, and holds a Masters in City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
headshot of Kira Intrator on water themed background

Image by mbg Creative

March 26, 2021 — 15:03 PM
World Water Day is a United Nations–designated holiday that celebrates the importance of access to clean water. In keeping with this year's theme of Valuing Water, mindbodygreen asked five water advocates from all across the globe to describe what this resource means to them—and how they're fighting for it. Today, we're hearing from Kira Intrator, MCP, an urban and rural planner focused on disaster forecasting and relief.

I can close my eyes and hear it: The peals of laughter, the whir of vegetable vendors shouting from the market, and the faint sound of bleating goats.

After a long and sticky day, I stepped off my rickshaw, walked down a few steps, and entered the old bungalow. The air was pregnant and heavy. The monsoon had not yet broken. I couldn't wait for a shower and a cup of chai.

I turned my tap on, but nothing came but a hollow coughing sound, the ghost of water gurgling. My water tank was empty.

By that point, I had grown accustomed to Mumbai's limited water supply and was rationing my water in between laundry, cooking, and showering. But this was a first: My tank would remain empty for an entire week.     

In that moment, I took what my mother calls an "inner photograph" by etching the feeling in my memory. The experience showed me that the water access I'd had in the past had been a privilege. It shattered the illusion of water's abundance and made me see it as a precious resource. 

I vowed to never again take water for granted. Since that day, I haven't looked at a running tap the same way.

Taking a forward-thinking approach to natural disasters.

You only realize the importance of critical infrastructure and sound urban planning when it is not there, when you are waiting for a glass of water or cup of chai that never comes.

Mumbai's water is brought in by private tankers who tap the meager water tables of the surrounding rural regions, but these water tables are drying up.

The question that keeps me up at night is...why wait to act until the water tables are completely dry? Why not predict problems and forecast solutions before they become crises?    

These are the questions we are asking and solving at the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH). We use satellite imagery to monitor, forecast, and predict what natural hazards might occur across Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, India, and Syria.

Advertisement

Why planning for disaster will only take us so far.

I believe that sustainable habitat planning is one of the biggest opportunities we have to protect and maintain our world's water systems and alleviate the greater impacts of the climate crisis.

The communities we serve at AKAH are at the front line of climate change. They are directly threatened by glacial melts and flood outbursts, landslides and soil degradation due to deforestation.

They need systems that are not just built for a crisis but for a generation. Being safe in the short term after a disaster is not enough; they need infrastructure that can help them live and flourish for decades. That's why AKAH builds systems not just for a crisis but for a generation.

Our sustainable forest management and tree plantation efforts prevent land degradation and landslides and can reverse the adverse impacts of climate change. The water and sanitation systems we have built for more than 600,000 individuals have enabled sustainable water consumption, management, and access to those without running water.

We are currently working with the Swedish social enterprise Better Shelter to test and create locally adapted and upgradable emergency Structure shelters that can be rapidly deployed, upgraded, and repurposed during environmental disasters and in other times of need. And through partnerships with MIT, Harvard University, and the UN-Habitat, we are now scaling up our work to redesign both small villages and rapidly growing secondary cities.

The power of such long-term sustainable spatial habitat planning and design is often hidden. It is taken for granted as the way things are.

But in reality, it's the difference between turning on the tap and seeing water rush out and hearing a choked, dry gurgle instead. It's the difference between filling your lungs with sweet air as you run by a crystal-clear river or coughing up black phlegm into a tissue after each run. It's the difference between knowing the bus will show up to take you to the nearest hospital or waiting for hours, unsure if it will ever appear.

Good planning can promise not only resilient and high-quality water and sanitation systems but also walkable neighborhoods, access to health care, and exposure to clean air. Sustainable land and water management planning is not only critical to long-term sustainability of the environment. It's at the crux of sustainable health and well-being for us all. 

Moving onward while always remembering water's lessons.

tall waterfall against tree-lined landscape

Image by Kira Intrator / Contributor

Before leaving India, I explored the Himalayas for a few months on the back of a motorbike. Glacial lakes, mountain rivers, and waterfalls surrounded me. I would drink the water from the source, feel it tingling against my lips like an electric current. 

There was one waterfall, in particular, that I would keep coming back to. This waterfall danced and changed its course as it pleased. Over millenniums, the small but consistent movement of the water had carved the solid rock wall behind it into a cave.

In her infinite wisdom, water reminds us that small, concerted movement—when applied to a specific place and consistently over time—is what truly succeeds in creating big and tangible shifts in the world as we know it.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Kira Intrator, MCP
Kira Intrator, MCP Urban & Rural Planner
Kira Intrator leads urban and rural planning and innovation for the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH).Kira has over 15 years of experience in innovative product designs, resilient...

More On This Topic

Nature

This Popular "Natural" Fabric Can Harm The Environment: How To Buy Better

Emma Loewe
This Popular "Natural" Fabric Can Harm The Environment: How To Buy Better
Climate Change

Why This Marine Scientist Wants Us To See The Ocean As Human

Gabrielle Lout, MA
Why This Marine Scientist Wants Us To See The Ocean As Human
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Functional Food

The Underrated Food This Cardiologist Swears By For Heart Health

Abby Moore
The Underrated Food This Cardiologist Swears By For Heart Health
Functional Food

Why We Need To Rethink The Word "Superfood", From A Functional Medicine Expert

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Why We Need To Rethink The Word "Superfood", From A Functional Medicine Expert
Beauty

You've Heard Of Pimple Patches — Now Welcome Dark Spot Patches

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Pimple Patches — Now Welcome Dark Spot Patches
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Surprising Way To Conceal Acne Scars Without Looking Caky

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Way To Conceal Acne Scars Without Looking Caky
Sex

14 Signs You're Sexually Frustrated & How To Deal With It

Farrah Daniel
14 Signs You're Sexually Frustrated & How To Deal With It
Functional Food

This RD's Go-To Breakfast Ideas Front-Load Your Day With Nutrients

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
This RD's Go-To Breakfast Ideas Front-Load Your Day With Nutrients
Home

We Literally Can't Stop Obsessing Over Friday Night Chores: Here's Why

Eliza Sullivan
We Literally Can't Stop Obsessing Over Friday Night Chores: Here's Why
Integrative Health

9 Ways To Hack Your Brain For Better Sleep, From A Neuroscientist

Sarah Regan
9 Ways To Hack Your Brain For Better Sleep, From A Neuroscientist
Spirituality

Aries 101: Everything You Need To Know About The Kickstarter Of The Zodiac

Sarah Regan
Aries 101: Everything You Need To Know About The Kickstarter Of The Zodiac
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/city-planner-on-designing-for-climate-change-and-natural-disastor

Your article and new folder have been saved!