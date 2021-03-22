Around age 5, I had my first encounter with the ocean—complete with sandy toes, wondrous eyes, and an effervescent, ebbing tide that made my heart fill with excitement.

I remember seeing glimmers of gray and silver in the clear water. Minnows pranced around my feet and burrowed in the sand with every waking tide. I held onto my sister’s back, and we swam further away from the shore. I saw what looked like a bell-shaped organism accompanied by long stringy tentacles. It was a jellyfish! I looked down in awe at the magnificent, alien-like creature, curious as to what else was beneath the surface.

As I matured, the ocean and I remained inseparable.

I would return again and again, each time feeling more compelled to know what adventure was waiting for me. I built sandcastles with my family to cheer me up when I was sad. I looked for sand dollars and joked about them becoming a global currency. I even told my secrets to seashells, imagining they might speak to me through the ocean wave sounds traveling through their crevices.

I kept a lookout for sea turtles, seagulls, and crabs, while other times I ventured further out beyond the shore, hoping to see a shark.

On a field trip to Pensacola, Florida, my class and I toured a marine rescue facility where our instructor told us about the marine ecosystems of Florida and the problems—such as marine litter—that plagued them.

At the end of her presentation, she asked us if anyone would be interested in having a job similar to hers. My hand shot up with the eagerness of an intern being offered their boss’ job. (I was the only one amongst my peers who was excited; everyone else was grossed out after the fish and squid dissection we had done earlier.)

After she spoke more about her study in the field of marine biology, my enthusiasm and interest in the great blue mass grew deeper.