Climate activist

Chanté Davis is a 17-year-old climate activist and ocean conservation advocate. She is a lead organizer with the Sunrise Movement, (a youth-led climate activist organization) and a member of Ocean Heroes Network (an ocean conservation organization co-founded by Captain Planet Foundation and Lonely Whale in 2017).

Chanté has led and participated and in national and local demonstrations, including the President’s Day teach-in at the nation’s Capitol building last February. She is also the founder of One Oysean, a campaign driven to the inclusion, celebration, and support of BIPOC youth within the environmental movement.