Urban & Rural Planner

Kira Intrator leads urban and rural planning and innovation for the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH).

Kira has over 15 years of experience in innovative product designs, resilient urban planning, and strategic management consulting across Central and South Asia, Africa, and the Americas for UN Agencies, government ministries, academia, foundations, and multilaterals. She is tri-lingual, a published author, and holds a Masters in City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

She was awarded the MIT Alumna Public Leadership Award for her work in renewable energy solutions in India, impact investment research in Myanmar, resilient urban planning workshops with the government of Senegal, and work on a Gates-led Ebola response project in the Ivory Coast.

Kira’s innovation projects include an award-winning post-disaster Interactive Voice Response prototype for emergency relief with Google’s Civic Response team, an AI data capture design to enhance real-time urban demographic data collection and piloting a satellite and open data “Habitat Assessment” tool in AKAH for urban planning in Central Asia.



Learn more about Kira’s work by contacting or following her on LinkedIn and Twitter.



