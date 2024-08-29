Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Neuroprotective Compound May Slow Cognitive Decline, Study Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
August 29, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
August 29, 2024

Not-so-obvious risk factors for poor cognition and brain health are actually measures of heart health, blood vessel (aka vascular) health, and metabolism—like high cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes. 

One promising way of protecting brain health is citicoline. This nutritional ingredient is taken as a supplement, and a study published in Clinical Interventions in Aging shows just how beneficial it may be in preventing cognitive decline1 or those already showing signs of it. 

Let’s take a closer look. 

What is citicoline?  

First, we need to understand what choline is. Choline is a naturally occurring compound found in foods (like eggs, fish, soybeans, and beef). And the liver also produces small amounts of choline internally as cytidine-diphosphocholine—or CDP-choline. 

Citicoline is the supplemental form of this compound. It’s the same chemical structure, just a different name to clarify the source. 

Research shows that citicoline supports the brain by helping to:

  • Maintain the integrity of neuronal cell membranes
  • Modulate neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine
  • Protect against inflammation 

Researchers of an in-depth review of the research on citicoline use for people with mild cognitive impairment2 or MCI—an early (but diagnosable) decline in mental abilities—concluded it consistently improved cognitive function, especially if those deficits were related to vascular health. 

And this newly published study further supports this established relationship.

Taking citicoline for a year may improve cognition for people with cognitive deficits

Over the course of a year, 81 people with subjective cognitive complaints (SCC) or MCI and vascular risk factors took one gram of citicoline daily. Researchers used a variety of validated tests to assess a person’s cognition at the beginning and end of the study. 

At the end of the study, folks with SCC (self-reported feelings of confusion or memory loss) showed significant improvements in language and memory tests. 

And people with MCI showed significant improvements in total scores for areas like memory, attention, language, and visuospatial skills3 (like buttoning a shirt or making a bed).

What’s even more impressive is that 12 people with MCI—which remember is diagnosable cognitive impairment—reverted to SCC at the end because they no longer met the criteria for MCI. 

A downside to this study though is that there was no control group (everyone received the supplement). So we don’t know how citicoline compares to no additional cognitive support. 

The takeaway

This is another strong study showing how daily citicoline use is beneficial for brain function, especially for people already experiencing signs of memory loss or cognitive decline.

Citicoline doesn’t require a prescription and many memory-supporting products contain this compound (here are our favorites). Benefits have been reported with daily use of 500 milligrams to one gram4

And researchers hypothesize that even longer-term use of this nutrition ingredient is likely linked to even more neuroprotective effects.  

More On This Topic

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead

Lindsay Boyers

