Learn How To Choose Love Over Fear In This Virtual Event With Danielle LaPorte
Have you ever heard someone say we need to "choose love over fear"? If you have, you might have wondered what it actually means. I have too throughout my own spiritual journey and even still need reminders on it from time to time.
This is why I'm super excited for Danielle LaPorte's upcoming virtual event: Church With D and Friends, where she'll be diving into what choosing love is really all about. Here's what to expect, plus how to join.
What's in store.
Danielle LaPorte is a bestselling author, as well as an inspirational speaker. She's a part of Oprah's SuperSoul 100 and just wrapped up her fifth book, How To Be Loving.
How To Be Loving: As Your Heart Is Breaking Open and Our World Is Waking Up
Learn how to create the conditions for love and healing in Danielle Laporte's new book.
The book covers everything from why self-acceptance is counterculture to how virtues can turn into dangerous vices and why healing is nonlinear and requires gentleness.
Ahead of her book launch, LaPorte is hosting a special event to connect with people on what it really means to choose love over fear, plus how to do it. She'll be joined by country music singer LeAnn Rimes, as well as the four-women choir Beautiful Chorus, and the Rev. Michael Beckwith, founder of Agape in L.A.
During Church With D and Friends, LaPorte will share her experience and knowledge of choosing love, particularly in the face of fear, followed by a Q&A session.
Why it matters.
Let's be honest, in today's day and age, we're always faced with the option of choosing love over fear. There are, certainly, things to be afraid of—but what counts is our ability to choose love in those moments.
Now more than ever, in fact, we could all use a refresher on how to be loving, and with an event full of wisdom, music, and blessings, Church With D and Friends is sure to offer the perfect heart recalibration.
How to join.
To get your ticket to Church With D & Friends, purchase two copies of How To Be Loving from an online retailer of your choice, and then go to daniellelaporte.com/howtobeloving to let Team Danielle know you got your copies. Danielle is also generously gifting a free ticket to the first 10 mindbodygreen readers who reach out via email. Email support@mindbodygreen.com with your first and last name to claim your ticket!
Your ticket also gets you a weekly Loving Reminder voice memo from Danielle every Sunday for a year. See you there.