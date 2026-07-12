This Is The Overlooked Nutrient Your Immune System Needs More Of

Choline may not yet be a household name, but many women recognize it at an important component of prenatal vitamins. That's because choline is best known for supporting brain development. There's also growing evidence that suggests it also plays an important role in immune function—from helping immune cells communicate to supporting a healthy gut barrier and regulating inflammation. Better yet, these potential benefits appear to extend across the lifespan, from pregnancy through older adulthood. Here's what you need to know about choline.