This Is The Overlooked Nutrient Your Immune System Needs More Of
When you think about nutrients that support your immune system, vitamins C and D probably come to mind first.
But according to a new review1 published in The Journal of Nutrition, another nutrient deservers some attention. Choline.
Choline may not yet be a household name, but many women recognize it at an important component of prenatal vitamins. That's because choline is best known for supporting brain development. There's also growing evidence that suggests it also plays an important role in immune function—from helping immune cells communicate to supporting a healthy gut barrier and regulating inflammation. Better yet, these potential benefits appear to extend across the lifespan, from pregnancy through older adulthood. Here's what you need to know about choline.
What is choline?
Choline is an essential nutrient your body needs to build cell membranes, produce the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, transport fats out of the liver, and support normal methylation. It's also especially important during pregnancy and early life because of its role in fetal brain development.
Although your liver produces small amounts, you still need to get most of your choline from food.
Some of the richest dietary sources include:
- Eggs (particularly the yolks)
- Beef
- Fish
- Dairy products
- Chicken
- Soy foods and legumes (smaller amounts)
Choline is also available in supplements. Common forms include choline bitartrate, phosphatidylcholine, alpha-GPC, and citicoline (CDP-choline)—a form that's been studied extensively for supporting cognitive function and brain health.
Despite its importance, many adults don't consume enough choline. The Adequate Intake2 is 425 milligrams per day for women and 550 milligrams per day for men, yet average intakes remain well below those recommendations.
Choline & your immune system
The review analyzed decades of animal and human research and found that choline appears to support immune health in several ways.
One of its biggest jobs is maintaining healthy cell membranes, including the membranes surrounding immune cells. In addition to being structural, these membranes are where immune cells receive signals, communicate with one another, and respond to infections.
Researchers also found evidence that choline helps regulate inflammation, supports healthy immune cell activity, and may influence how effectively T cells (an important type of white blood cell) function.
While scientists are still working to fully understand these mechanisms, the review suggests immune function may be another fundamental role of this essential nutrient.
Choline is especially important during pregnancy & infancy
One of the review's strongest themes was the importance of getting enough choline during pregnancy and infancy.
Early human studies suggesting certain choline-containing compounds added to infant formula may reduce the number of infections or fever-related illnesses during infancy. However, these trials were relatively small, and more research is needed before drawing firm conclusions.
Choline may help support a healthier inflammatory response
Beyond healthy individuals, the review also examined studies in obesity and chronic inflammatory conditions.
Across animal studies (and a smaller number of human trials) higher choline intake was associated with healthier inflammatory markers, improved gut barrier function, and better immune responses. Some studies also found improvements in conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, asthma, and atopic dermatitis.
That said, the authors emphasize that most of the strongest evidence still comes from preclinical research, and more human trials are needed.
How to increase your choline intake
The simplest way to get more choline is by eating more choline-rich foods like eggs, seafood, dairy, lean meats, and soy foods.
If you're considering a supplement, the right form depends on your goal. Choline salts like choline bitartrate help increase overall choline intake, while citicoline has been widely studied for supporting memory, focus, and overall cognitive health. Here's a great option that provides a therapeutic dose of a clinically studied form of the nutrient.
As always, it's a good idea to talk with your healthcare provider if you have questions about which option is best for you.
The takeaway
Choline has long been recognized as an essential nutrient for brain, liver, and metabolic health, but this review suggests its role may extend to the immune system as well. While more human research is needed, the findings add to a growing body of evidence that choline helps support multiple aspects of long-term health. Considering that most adults don't get enough, making a point to include more choline-rich foods (or a quality supplement when appropriate) could be a worthwhile addition to a healthy lifestyle.