Supplementing with citicoline (also known as CDP-choline) is a form of choline that has been studied for its potential cognitive benefits. It's converted into both choline and cytidine in the body, which may support brain cell membrane health and neurotransmitter production. Cognizin® citicoline is a patented, clinically studied form of the compound that has been shown to support everything from memory, to attention, and mental energy. Look for options that provide at least 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline per serving (our favorite supplement pairs that with 5 grams of creatine monohydrate).