These Brain-Supporting Nutrients May Help Slow Cognitive Decline As You Age
As we get older, keeping our minds sharp becomes a bigger priority. And while there's no single food or nutrient that can protect against cognitive decline, research continues to uncover dietary factors that may offer some protection. A new study1 highlights two nutrients that don't always get a lot of attention (or a lot of space on our plate): choline and betaine.
About the study
Researchers wanted to know whether higher intakes of choline and betaine could influence cognitive performance over time1, particularly in people already at elevated risk for cognitive decline.
Why these two nutrients? Choline is an essential nutrient that the body uses to produce acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in memory, attention, and learning. It also helps maintain the structural integrity of brain cell membranes. Betaine is a compound derived from choline, supports methylation, a biochemical process critical for DNA repair, neurotransmitter synthesis, and keeping homocysteine levels in check (elevated homocysteine has been linked to cognitive decline).
To explore this connection, researchers followed 6,610 adults ages 55 to 75 who had metabolic syndrome, a condition that increases the risk of both heart disease and cognitive decline. Participants completed a validated food frequency questionnaire, and researchers assessed their cognitive function using eight neuropsychological tests across five areas: attention, memory, executive function, processing speed, and language. They repeated the cognitive assessments two years later.
Higher intakes linked to better attention, language, and executive function
Those who consumed more choline showed less decline in attention over the two-year period and improvements in language scores.
The average choline intake was about 422 milligrams per day (roughly the equivalent of eating three large eggs daily, or a combination of eggs, chicken, and fish throughout the day). That's just under the adequate intake of 550 milligrams for men and 425 milligrams for women.
Those with higher betaine intake showed favorable changes in executive function and language. Average betaine intake was around 114 milligramsg per day, which is less than what you'd get from a single cup of cooked spinach (~160 milligrams) or beets (~130 milligrams).
The effects were modest but statistically significant, and they held up after researchers adjusted for factors like age, education, physical activity, and overall diet quality.
Easy ways to add more choline and betaine
Both nutrients are found naturally in the diet.
- Choline-rich foods: Eggs (one large egg has about 147 mg), chicken, beef liver, fish, and soybeans
- Betaine-rich foods: Beets, spinach, quinoa, and whole wheat bread
However, it can be challenging to optimize choline intake through food alone. Eating 3+ eggs a day isn't necessarily ideal for everyone.
Supplementing with citicoline (also known as CDP-choline) is a form of choline that has been studied for its potential cognitive benefits. It's converted into both choline and cytidine in the body, which may support brain cell membrane health and neurotransmitter production. Cognizin® citicoline is a patented, clinically studied form of the compound that has been shown to support everything from memory, to attention, and mental energy. Look for options that provide at least 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline per serving (our favorite supplement pairs that with 5 grams of creatine monohydrate).
RELATED READ: How Citicoline Can Protect Against Memory Loss
The takeaway
It's never too early or too late to start eating for brain health. While more research is needed, adding choline- and betaine-rich foods like eggs, beets, and spinach to your diet (or a a citicoline-containing supplement) is a practical approach to supporting cognitive health as you age.