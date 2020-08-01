How, you might ask? The secret ingredient is mindbodygreen's organic veggies+ green powder, which features dark green leafy vegetables, hard-to-find sea veggies, and antioxidant-rich fruits. It even contains various ingredients that support digestion and gut health, include probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and digestive enzymes.* Anytime I can sneak in extra nutrition, I will, which is why I love using organic veggies+ in a variety of ways.

In this recipe, I also mix in other nutritious ingredients, like bananas and almond butter, to create a well-rounded meal with protein, fat, and carbs. Plus, the addition of cocoa nibs provides a boost of iron and fiber.

Bottom line: This nutritious chocolate smoothie is sure to keep you fueled up and feeling good.