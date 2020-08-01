The Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Recipe This Nutritionist Swears By For Gut Health Benefits & More
Who doesn't love a nutrient-packed smoothie that tastes like a chocolate frosty?
My delicious chocolate smoothie recipe has become one of my favorite go-to's: I seriously make it for my boyfriend and me at least once a week—and he loves it, too. The blend has anti-inflammatory benefits and important minerals like potassium and iron.*
organic veggies+
Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*
How, you might ask? The secret ingredient is mindbodygreen's organic veggies+ green powder, which features dark green leafy vegetables, hard-to-find sea veggies, and antioxidant-rich fruits. It even contains various ingredients that support digestion and gut health, include probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and digestive enzymes.* Anytime I can sneak in extra nutrition, I will, which is why I love using organic veggies+ in a variety of ways.
In this recipe, I also mix in other nutritious ingredients, like bananas and almond butter, to create a well-rounded meal with protein, fat, and carbs. Plus, the addition of cocoa nibs provides a boost of iron and fiber.
Bottom line: This nutritious chocolate smoothie is sure to keep you fueled up and feeling good.
Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 serving chocolate collagen (could use regular collagen and add 1 tbsp. cocoa powder)
- 1 frozen banana (or a regular banana + a handful of ice)
- 2 tbsp. creamy almond butter
- 1 serving organic veggies+
- 2 tsp. cocoa nibs
Method
Combine ingredients into a blender, and blend until smooth.