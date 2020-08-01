mindbodygreen

The Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Recipe This Nutritionist Swears By For Gut Health Benefits & More

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Registered Dietitian By Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Maggie Michalczyk is a registered dietitian with a B.S. in dietetics from Michigan State University. She is also a recipe developer specializing in millennial nutrition, and founded the blog Once Upon A Pumpkin to share her journey.
Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Recipe

August 1, 2020 — 9:30 AM

Who doesn't love a nutrient-packed smoothie that tastes like a chocolate frosty?

My delicious chocolate smoothie recipe has become one of my favorite go-to's: I seriously make it for my boyfriend and me at least once a week—and he loves it, too. The blend has anti-inflammatory benefits and important minerals like potassium and iron.*

How, you might ask? The secret ingredient is mindbodygreen's organic veggies+ green powder, which features dark green leafy vegetables, hard-to-find sea veggies, and antioxidant-rich fruits. It even contains various ingredients that support digestion and gut health, include probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and digestive enzymes.* Anytime I can sneak in extra nutrition, I will, which is why I love using organic veggies+ in a variety of ways.

In this recipe, I also mix in other nutritious ingredients, like bananas and almond butter, to create a well-rounded meal with protein, fat, and carbs. Plus, the addition of cocoa nibs provides a boost of iron and fiber.

Bottom line: This nutritious chocolate smoothie is sure to keep you fueled up and feeling good.

Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Recipe

A healthy chocolate smoothie packed with greens that tastes like a frosty?! YES! 🥰🍫👏🏻This smoothie has been on repeat for me for the past couple of weeks -- I'm sharing the recipe below that you could even add coffee too for a little monday morning pick-me-up! 💥☕️Recipe below!⠀ ⠀ Food for thought: last week stress and anxiety ruled my days (I think they were triggered by a variety of things that have been lingering in the back of my mind for a while, and finally all came out at once) and it was hard to find joy in tasks that I usually like doing. They all felt stressful and unfun and I just wanted to rush through them to get them done and check them off my list. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Have you ever felt like that? Then I read one of my note from the universe emails (I know they're cheesy but i love them!) and basically it said how you can accomplish your goals by discipline, strict strategies, & constant sacrifice, or you can get there through excitement, surprise, magic, curiosity and discovery -- so which do you wake up and choose everyday?! I'm definitely choosing the second way this week and here's how I'm going to start — what else would you add to this list? ⠀ ⠀ ✨not rushing through things just to check them off my to-do list⠀ ✨finding mindfulness in mindless tasks (maybe washing the dishes can be a good time to gather your thoughts and check in with yourself!?) ⠀ ✨not forcing it if I'm not feeling it ⠀ ✨getting excited about, and celebrating the little things (I feel like it's been hard to over the past couple of week but it can bring so much joy to our days and it’s all about the little things!)⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Frosty chocolate #smoothierecipe ⠀ - 1 cup unsweetened almond milk⠀ - 1 serving chocolate collagen (could use regular collagen and add 1 tbsp. cocoa powder) ⠀ - 1 frozen banana or a regular banana + a handful of ice ⠀ - 2 tbsp. creamy almond butter - 1 serving @mindbodygreen organic veggies+ (I like that this greens powder contains probiotics too!) ⠀ - 2 tsp. cocoa nibs (packed with iron + fiber)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 serving chocolate collagen (could use regular collagen and add 1 tbsp. cocoa powder)
  • 1 frozen banana (or a regular banana + a handful of ice)
  • 2 tbsp. creamy almond butter
  • 1 serving organic veggies+
  • 2 tsp. cocoa nibs
Method

Combine ingredients into a blender, and blend until smooth.

