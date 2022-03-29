 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe That's Beyond Delicious

A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe That's Beyond Delicious

Max Lugavere
New York Times Bestselling Author By Max Lugavere
New York Times Bestselling Author
Max Lugavere is a health and science journalist and a New York Times Bestselling author.
A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe That *Actually* Tastes Delicious

Image by Genius Kitchen / Mag Lugavere

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 29, 2022 — 11:03 AM

There’s a reason chocolate chip cookies are snack-time staple. They’re just so good! This version is gluten-free and grain-free, with nutrient-dense ingredients so tasty you won’t know you’re actually eating something healthy. I love the tart touch the blueberries add, but if you’d prefer (and sometimes I do), you can leave them out—or replace them with unsweetened dried cranberries or chopped dried figs. Just make sure your fruit of choice doesn’t have any added sugar.

Chocolate coconut cookies with dried blueberry “chips”

Makes 12 to 15

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1/4 cup monk fruit sweetener
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 1/4 cup almond flour
  • 2 tablespoons arrowroot powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips (or chopped chocolate)—at least 70 percent cacao
  • 3/4 cup dried unsweetened blueberries

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
  2. In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or a large bowl, beat together the oil, monk fruit, salt,cinnamon, and egg yolks until smooth and fluffy.
  3. Add the almond flour, arrowroot, flaxseeds,vanilla, and coconut flakes and beat until a cohesive dough is formed.
  4. Fold in the chocolate chips and blueberries.
  5. Roll the cookie dough into a 2-inch diameter log, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes (or as long as overnight).
  6. Slice the log into one-inch-thick cookie shapes and press lightly to spread each out to a thickness of 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch.
  7. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the cookies are golden brown at the edges and hold together.
  8. Let cool completely on the sheet before serving. Store at room temperature in an airtight container for three to five days.

From the book GENIUS KITCHEN by Max Lugavere Copyright © 2022 by Max Lugavere. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Max Lugavere
Max Lugavere New York Times Bestselling Author
Max Lugavere is a health and science journalist and the author of The New York Times bestseller Genius Foods: Become Smarter, Happier, and More Productive While Protecting Your Brain...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Trying To Cut Out Midday Coffee? Reach For This Collagen Matcha Latte Instead

Hannah Frye
Trying To Cut Out Midday Coffee? Reach For This Collagen Matcha Latte Instead
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritionist & This Is One Of My Favorite Heart- & Brain-Supporting Dishes

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
I'm A Nutritionist & This Is One Of My Favorite Heart- & Brain-Supporting Dishes
$39.99

Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free

With Alex Thomopoulos
Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free
Spirituality

This Week Could Bring "Emotional Whiplash" A Professional Intuitive Says

Natasha Levinger
This Week Could Bring "Emotional Whiplash" A Professional Intuitive Says
Beauty

The Only Guide You'll Ever Need To Nail The Slicked-Back Ponytail

Andrea Jordan
The Only Guide You'll Ever Need To Nail The Slicked-Back Ponytail
Off-the-Grid

5 Ways To Recycle Old Mattresses & Why You Really Should

Alex Shea
5 Ways To Recycle Old Mattresses & Why You Really Should
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Is How Often You Should Actually Do A Hair Mask, Experts Say

Hannah Frye
This Is How Often You Should Actually Do A Hair Mask, Experts Say
Beauty

How To Heal Cracked Lip Corners When Lip Balm Won't Do The Job

Hannah Frye
How To Heal Cracked Lip Corners When Lip Balm Won't Do The Job
Personal Growth

How To Practice Self-Love — While Still Holding Yourself Accountable

Tanya Carroll Richardson
How To Practice Self-Love — While Still Holding Yourself Accountable
Off-the-Grid

One Vital Part Of The Energy Transition We're Not Talking About Enough

Emma Loewe
One Vital Part Of The Energy Transition We're Not Talking About Enough
Beauty

PSA: You Really Don't Want To Do This Right After Shaving

Hannah Frye
PSA: You Really Don't Want To Do This Right After Shaving
Beauty

These Underrated Ingredients Can Help Your Skin Look Younger For Longer

Alexandra Engler
These Underrated Ingredients Can Help Your Skin Look Younger For Longer
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/chocolate-coconut-cookies-with-dried-blueberries

Your article and new folder have been saved!