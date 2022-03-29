A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe That *Actually* Tastes Delicious

A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe That's Beyond Delicious
There’s a reason chocolate chip cookies are snack-time staple. They’re just so good! This version is gluten-free and grain-free, with nutrient-dense ingredients so tasty you won’t know you’re actually eating something healthy. I love the tart touch the blueberries add, but if you’d prefer (and sometimes I do), you can leave them out—or replace them with unsweetened dried cranberries or chopped dried figs. Just make sure your fruit of choice doesn’t have any added sugar.
Chocolate coconut cookies with dried blueberry “chips”
Makes 12 to 15
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1/4 cup monk fruit sweetener
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 4 large egg yolks
- 1/4 cup almond flour
- 2 tablespoons arrowroot powder
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- 1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips (or chopped chocolate)—at least 70 percent cacao
- 3/4 cup dried unsweetened blueberries
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
- In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or a large bowl, beat together the oil, monk fruit, salt,cinnamon, and egg yolks until smooth and fluffy.
- Add the almond flour, arrowroot, flaxseeds,vanilla, and coconut flakes and beat until a cohesive dough is formed.
- Fold in the chocolate chips and blueberries.
- Roll the cookie dough into a 2-inch diameter log, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes (or as long as overnight).
- Slice the log into one-inch-thick cookie shapes and press lightly to spread each out to a thickness of 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch.
- Bake for 15 minutes, or until the cookies are golden brown at the edges and hold together.
- Let cool completely on the sheet before serving. Store at room temperature in an airtight container for three to five days.
From the book GENIUS KITCHEN by Max Lugavere Copyright © 2022 by Max Lugavere. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission