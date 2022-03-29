A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe That *Actually* Tastes Delicious

There’s a reason chocolate chip cookies are snack-time staple. They’re just so good! This version is gluten-free and grain-free, with nutrient-dense ingredients so tasty you won’t know you’re actually eating something healthy. I love the tart touch the blueberries add, but if you’d prefer (and sometimes I do), you can leave them out—or replace them with unsweetened dried cranberries or chopped dried figs. Just make sure your fruit of choice doesn’t have any added sugar.