A survey of 2,000 people showed many Americans are taking a break from social media—while others are finding themselves even more glued to it.

In total, 56% of Americans say their social media habits have changed specifically because of what's been going on in 2020. Some 20% of Americans have specifically taken breaks from social media due to stressful current events this year.

"Stepping away and reconnecting with reality offline is an important step to take for your mental health," Ken Yeager, Ph.D., LISW, a psychiatrist and clinical director at the center, said in a news release. "Being constantly immersed in this stressful environment and being overexposed to contentious or traumatic events can make you feel like the world is a less safe place to be. And because these stressors have persisted over a long period of time, it's wearing on people's ability to cope with that stress."