mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold
PAID CONTENT FOR Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold

What Percentage Of American Farms Do You Think Are Organic? It’s Less Than That

Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.

Image by Michelob ULTRA / Contributor

August 14, 2019

We're living in a time when the world's top restaurants are iterations on farm to table, tech giants buy up health food supermarket chains, and a plant-based burger soars beyond a $10 billion market valuation. So it's not hard to imagine that organic food sales in the U.S. continually skyrocket year after year, having broken through the $50 billion mark in 2018.

Considering where we were just a decade ago, all this seems like a success story in the making. But there's one major part of this story that's not adding up: We're demanding more organically produced goods than ever, but still less than 1% of all American farmland is certified organic.

What's going on?

There are many factors contributing to why U.S. organic farms haven't exploded on the map as demand heats up. But one of the biggest reasons farmers have been slow to switch over is the three-year transition period that farms must go through before they can be certified as organic by the USDA.

Three full years of keeping your land free of most chemicals is not a cheap endeavor for many farmers. On top of the labor shortages that U.S. farms already face, farmers transitioning to organic have to put in extra work and their own money to change over their equipment, regenerate their soil's health, and prevent pests, disease, and weeds through practices like crop rotation. 

We’re demanding more organically produced goods than ever, but still less than 1% of all American farmland is certified organic.

They're essentially farming organically for three years—without getting paid the premium prices that come with certified organic crops. Most farmers simply can't afford the arduous undertaking.

Not to mention that there's no manual for any of this. If anything goes wrong, farmers have little in the way of resources for support. In a recent study by Oregon State University and Oregon Tilth, 1,800 transitioning farmers cited mentoring from experienced organic farmers and one-on-one technical assistance as crucial to their success—but both can be hard to come by. The three-year road to converting farmland to organic is so expensive, complicated, and risky, it's no wonder most farmers choose to stay conventional. 

Image by Michelob ULTRA / Contributor

Article continues below

The good news? Big changes are happening.

The thing is, farmers want to make the switch. "We believe in organic practices because it's the right thing to do for the environment," said one farmer quoted in the OSU study. "However, to get more farmers involved, there need to be more economic incentives—price premiums or subsidies."

To alleviate the financial stress and pressure on farmers and their families transitioning to organic agriculture, brands like Michelob ULTRA are stepping in. They're the makers of Pure Gold, the first national beer to be USDA-certified organic (and our beer of choice for serving up with grilled veg and burgers at this year's mbg revitalize). So it makes sense that they're behind the recently launched Contract for Change initiative, giving farmers who want to go organic the support they've been lacking up until now.

With Contract for Change, Michelob ULTRA offers farmers and their families a measure of assurance against some of the risks with a partnership that pays it forward. The deal? Farmers commit to moving to organic, and Michelob ULTRA commits to buying their grains at a premium cost during and after the transition process—rain or shine.

The initiative is a natural move under Anheuser-Busch's 2025 U.S. Sustainability Goals, one of which focuses on financially empowering 100% of the company's barley, rice, and hops farmers. As Pure Gold continues to shine in the organic beer space, it's cool to see big names like Michelob ULTRA become a major player in making organic ingredients more accessible by supporting farmers across the country.

The peace of mind that comes from partnering with a company with a sizable demand has already helped a number of farmers feel comfortable going organic. Other strategies to move the needle are in the works, too, including several "certified transitional" programs—there's even one such label in stores to help consumers vote for a more organic future in the U.S. with their dollar. But thanks to initiatives like Contract for Change, that future may be here sooner than we think. 

Krista Soriano
Krista Soriano Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a B.A. in journalism with a minor in communications from Messiah College, graduating summa cum laude. She...

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More revitalize

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/certified-organic-farmland

Your article and new folder have been saved!