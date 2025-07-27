Advertisement
A Celebrity Esthetician Thinks 95% Of People Make This Skin Care Mistake
Celebrity esthetician Danuta Mieloch, founder of Rescue Spa, believes that great skin comes with great dedication. "You can get as many facials, laser treatments, injectables, or whatever you wish to do, but if you haven't developed a good skin care routine at home, you're missing out," she says on an episode of Clean Beauty School.
Part of that routine is cleansing, a step she thinks many folks can greatly improve on with a simple tweak. Below, she explains how to level up the first step of your skin care routine.
The proper (and improper) way to double-cleanse
As many skin experts suggest, Mieloch suggests double-cleansing with an oily, creamy cleanser as the very first step. "It takes oil to break down the oil, makeup, sunscreen, [and] the grime of the day," she says. She adds that even oily skin needs this step, despite what you may assume about the skin type.
But here's the point she stresses most, that plenty of skin care lovers (myself included) tend to forget: You have to spend time massaging in the oil. No more quick applications to check the "double-cleansing" box.
"Think about brushing your teeth with so many strokes; it's the same [with double-cleansing]," she explains.
Mieloch also uses a clean, gentle washcloth in this process, swapping it out each day for freshness. Simply use the cloth to wipe away the oil after you've massaged and before moving on to your second cleanser.
If you follow this plan to prioritize your first cleanse, dedicating a few extra minutes to massaging your skin, the second water-based cleanser can do its job to dive deep into your pores and clean up whatever's left.
So essentially, Mieloch recommends revving up your oil cleansing process—but what comes after?
For her, it varies. Welcoming an array of products and using them as needed helps you fine-tune your routine without overdoing it. "It's almost like working out," Mieloch reminds us. "Maybe you need more cardio [or] more weights, and other times you need more stretching."
In skin care, maybe you need more of a hydration boost, or one day you might want to focus on brightening. "It depends where we are because our skin is forever changing," she says.
The takeaway
Mieloch believes everyone should double-cleanse, but in order to reap the best results, you should massage in the oil for a few minutes, similar to how long you'd spend brushing your teeth. For more underrated skin care tips, tune into the episode below: