Why CBD + Goat Milk Is the Dynamic Duo For Your Stressed-Out Skin 

CBD has been the ingredient at the tip of everyone’s tongues for some time, but now’s the moment to more deeply consider its *face* value, particularly when it comes to stressed-out skin. Summer means sun, sweat, and the great outdoors… amazing for our spirit, but not ideal for skin. Redness, dehydration and breakouts are all common signs that your skin isn’t embracing the warmer weather months quite as much as you are.

Taking care of ourselves, and our skin, can provide a welcomed sense of relief and calm, and give you one less thing to worry about. So, we’re calling on a powerful and dynamic skincare duo to help with the fret and alleviate our skin stress: CBD + goat milk.