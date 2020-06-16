mindbodygreen

Beekman 1802
Why CBD + Goat Milk Is the Dynamic Duo For Your Stressed-Out Skin 

Brand Strategist By Meg Phillips
Why CBD + Goat Milk Is the Dynamic Duo For Your Stressed-Out Skin

Image by Beekman 1802 / Contributor

June 16, 2020 — 7:00 AM

CBD has been the ingredient at the tip of everyone’s tongues for some time, but now’s the moment to more deeply consider its *face* value, particularly when it comes to stressed-out skin. Summer means sun, sweat, and the great outdoors… amazing for our spirit, but not ideal for skin. Redness, dehydration and breakouts are all common signs that your skin isn’t embracing the warmer weather months quite as much as you are. 

Taking care of ourselves, and our skin, can provide a welcomed sense of relief and calm, and give you one less thing to worry about. So, we’re calling on a powerful and dynamic skincare duo to help with the fret and alleviate our skin stress: CBD + goat milk.

CBD 101

First things first, a quick CBD review. CBD, or Cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring, non-psychoactive chemical compound in cannabis plants. It’s a “smart molecule” (adaptogen, regulator, and moderator) that generally promotes balance, or in more scientific terms, homeostasis. A sense of balance and stability is always the goal when it comes to a habitual routine for well-being, making CBD skincare a no-brainer for head-to-toe calm. 

Finding the right kind of CBD

When choosing your CBD skincare products, 100% hemp-derived is the gold standard, and broad-spectrum CBD crystals are the compound in its purest form. Brands like Beekman 1802 use crystals not only for the high-quality CBD, but also for the other skin-boosting cannabinoids and terpenes that help create an entourage effect. Together, the elements work synergistically and therapeutically to calm irritation and reveal glowing skin.

Why CBD + Goat Milk Is the Dynamic Duo For Your Stressed-Out Skin

Image by Beekman 1802 / Contributor

Another factor to consider when making a CBD product purchase: origin. Do you know where the hemp in your CBD products comes from? Check how yours is being farmed before you ‘add to cart,’ or if it’s already on your beauty shelf (it may be time to upgrade!). Labels can be misleading when it comes to ingredient origin and quality, so be sure to do some online investigating if you’re unfamiliar with the CBD source cited. Hudson Hemp, a female-owned, Hudson Valley-based company that farms exclusively organic regenerative crops, is where Beekman 1802 sources their hemp. Transparent, responsible, and sustainable: check, check and check.

The delivery method

Why CBD + Goat Milk Is the Dynamic Duo For Your Stressed-Out Skin

Image by Beekman 1802 / Contributor

Delivery is just as important as the CBD itself. One great way to deliver these well-sourced CBD crystals to your skin is through an ingredient that may also be new to your skincare vocabulary: goat milk. Goat milk contains lactic acid, moisturizing fatty acids AND has a similar pH level to our skin. To refresh your basic science, pH measures how acidic or alkaline something is on a scale from 1 (most acidic) to 14 (least acidic). Balanced skin typically has a slightly acidic pH in the 4.5 - 5.5 range, the reason for which our skin’s outer layer is called the acid mantle. This protective barrier is made of oils, amino acids, and sweat - it’s what comes into contact with the world around us. 

Why CBD + Goat Milk Is the Dynamic Duo For Your Stressed-Out Skin

Image by Beekman 1802 / Contributor

Using products that are too acidic, over-cleansing or over-exfoliating your face are common ways to aggravate your acid mantle, leaving skin dehydrated, irritated, sensitive, and flaky. Your everyday cleanser should be gentle, soothing, and balanced, like Beekman 1802’s Triple Milk + CBD Facial Bar. For soft skin all-over, try the CBD Whipped Body Cream, and when on-the-go, keep your CBD stick of butter close by for some quick and easy skin therapy. Ultimately, the goal is consistently radiant skin, and the Milk Drops + CBD delivers, thanks to a potent dose of CBD (20 mbg per 1000 mg) and powerful blend of plant-based oils. Vibrant skin and no shine = no stress, no mess. 

For all your skincare needs, there’s a CBD + Goat Milk pairing from Beekman 1802 that will have you feeling and looking calm. Take a deep breath, and let the goat milk + CBD power duo do its thing.

