When it comes to the female reproductive tract, cannabinoid receptors are found in the uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries, vagina, and vulva, and they play a huge role during pregnancy, childbirth, and the day-to-day pleasures and pain associated with sex.

That's key because although lack of interest in sex, low libido, inability to experience the magic O, and painful sex are all incredibly common issues, pharmaceutical advancements have largely helped men navigate sexual health and dysfunction more than women.

Fortunately, brands like Foria are helping to close this gap. Their sexual wellness products—which range from a menstrual-relief suppository to natural enhancement products like Awaken, a pre-lube or arousal oil—are the result of recognizing how well the human body responds to functional foods, herbs, and botanicals and are formulated with natural ingredients that engage our cannabinoid receptors and help our ECS do its thing, soothing pain and discomfort if needed. (If you live in California or Colorado, Foria offers similar formulas made with THC.)

Take Awaken—their wildly popular arousal oil. Its formula is made of eight organic plant extracts and essential oils, including broad-spectrum CBD from hemp grown in the United States. CBD can help relax muscle tension and tightness and promote circulation of blood down there while also quelling overactive inflammation and pain signaling. Users have noted experiencing a wave of relief, relaxation, and enhanced blood flow, heightening the intimate sensations of sex.

But it's CBD's synergy with Awaken's other ingredients—all with a long history of use as aphrodisiacs—that makes Foria's approach stand out. Kava root, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, peppermint, vanilla, cacao, and coconut oil all help to enhance arousal and increase the feel-good factor of foreplay and intercourse. Use it as a massage oil, and not to get too TMI, but it's completely lickable and edible.

To be sure, there's lots of ground to cover research-wise in the space where women's health and cannabinoids intersect, and as legalization of cannabis continues, opening the door for clinical studies, brands like Foria are getting on top of it. They're currently part of the first ever medical study on the effectiveness of cannabis suppositories to address menstrual cramps and pain. So yeah, ladies, the future is feeling pretty good.