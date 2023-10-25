Skin changes with age: That's an inevitable part of life. From collagen and elastin decline to structural changes in the skin barrier, aging is inevitable. And how the skin looks due to those changes is different for everyone. Some folks experience more sagging, while others form deep wrinkles—some develop dark spots, while others deal with crepey skin.

While these changes are natural and normal, you can be proactive with your skin care routine to support the skin through new phases of your life. By knowing why a change is occurring, we can better know how to treat the skin accordingly. Understanding your skin is still the best skin care treatment.

In the case of crepey skin, there are several factors that may be influencing the skin's appearance. "Skin 'crepiness' is commonly used to describe aging skin that has lost elasticity, appearing thinner and more fragile, often with wrinkles," explains board-certified dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon, and founder of Spectrum Skin and Laser Jeremy Brauer, M.D.

Here, why the skin thins—and what to do about it.