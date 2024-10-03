Co-author of Fraiche Food, Full Hearts

Jillian Harris is the founder and creative director of Jillian Harris Design and The Jilly Academy, co-author of the bestseller Fraiche Food, Full Hearts, and co-founder of The Jilly Box. Tori Wesszer is the founder of Fraîche Living, a lifestyle blog, founder of the Fraîche Table meal plan a registered dietitian; and co-author of the bestseller Fraiche Food, Full Hearts.