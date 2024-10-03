Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

These Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies Will Power You Through Your Day

Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer
Author:
Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer
October 03, 2024
Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer
Co-author of Fraiche Food, Full Hearts
By Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer
Co-author of Fraiche Food, Full Hearts
Jillian Harris is the founder and creative director of Jillian Harris Design and The Jilly Academy, co-author of the bestseller Fraiche Food, Full Hearts, and co-founder of The Jilly Box. Tori Wesszer is the founder of Fraîche Living, a lifestyle blog, founder of the Fraîche Table meal plan a registered dietitian; and co-author of the bestseller Fraiche Food, Full Hearts.
Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies
Image by Rachelle Beatty
October 03, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Fraiche Food by Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer


We can't think of a better way to kick-start a day than with a cookie (our childhood dreams coming true).

These hearty and nutritious power cookies are packed with fiber, apples, carrots, and nuts and just happen to be vegan, giving you the right kind of energy to start your day.

This recipe makes a large batch of cookies that you can store in the freezer for those rushed mornings or moments when you need a quick healthy snack.

Follow the nut-free substitutions to make them lunchbox-friendly.

Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies

Vegan, gluten-free option, nut-free option

Freezer-friendly

Makes about 25 cookies

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 18 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (500 mL) finely grated peeled carrot
  • 1 cup (250 mL) grated peeled apple
  • ¾ cup (175 mL) pure maple syrup
  • ½ cup (125 mL) natural almond butter
  • ½ cup (125 mL) ground flaxseed
  • ½ cup (125 mL) water
  • ½ cup (125 mL) coconut oil or vegan butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons (10 mL) pure vanilla extract
  • 2 cups (500 mL) old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 cup (250 mL) whole wheat flour
  • 1 cup (250 mL) unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 cup (250 mL) sultana raisins
  • 1 cup (250 mL) chopped raw pecans
  • ½ cup (125 mL) hemp hearts
  • 2 teaspoons (10 mL) cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon (5 mL) ground allspice
  • 1 teaspoon (5 mL) baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon (1 mL) nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon (1 mL) salt

Directions

  1. Position the oven racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350°F (180°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. In a medium bowl, stir together the carrots, apple, maple syrup, almond butter, flaxseed, water, melted coconut oil, and vanilla until combined.
  3. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, whole wheat flour, shredded coconut, raisins, pecans, hemp hearts, cinnamon, allspice, baking powder, nutmeg, and salt.
  4. Pour the carrot mixture into the oat mixture. Mix with a spoon or rubber spatula until well combined.
  5. Using a small ice cream scoop or large spoon, scoop about 25 ¼-cup (60-mL) mounds of cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving about 1 inch (2.5 cm) between them. Using your fingers, gently press down on the cookies to flatten them to ⅓ inch (1 cm) thickness.
  6. Bake until golden brown on the bottom, about 18 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through. Transfer the cookies to a rack and cool completely.
  7. Store in a resealable container in the fridge for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Gluten-free: Use a 1:1 gluten-free flour blend or certified gluten-free oat flour instead of whole wheat flour. Use certified gluten-free rolled oats.

Nut-free: Use a seed butter such as tahini or sunflower butter instead of almond butter. Skip the pecans.

Excerpted from Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts by Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer. Copyright © 2023 Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer. Photography by Rachelle Beatty. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the publisher. All rights reserved

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice ThemVision Boarding 101: Ideas On How To Make One & What To Add To ItA Beginners Guide To Dream Interpretation & Common Symbols5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansWhat Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.