As someone who spends a lot of time on my feet (read: at least 12,000 steps per day), I don't take my footwear lightly. In fact, few things disappoint me more than shoes that don't fit well, make my feet sweat, or only vibe with a fraction of my wardrobe.

The search grows even more difficult when leather enters the chat—a material that, while chic, is not often the most breathable or lightweight. So, when I heard one of our favorite sustainable sneaker brands was launching a new leather slip-on, I waited with bated breath.