These Sneakers Make My Daily Step Goal So Much More Achievable, With Zero Break-In Time
As someone who spends a lot of time on my feet (read: at least 12,000 steps per day), I don't take my footwear lightly. In fact, few things disappoint me more than shoes that don't fit well, make my feet sweat, or only vibe with a fraction of my wardrobe.
The search grows even more difficult when leather enters the chat—a material that, while chic, is not often the most breathable or lightweight. So, when I heard one of our favorite sustainable sneaker brands was launching a new leather slip-on, I waited with bated breath.
Advertisement
Could Cariuma's Leather Slip-On Sneakers be my new go-to? So far, they're checking all my boxes.
Cariuma Slip-On Leather Sneakers
What's to love about these sustainable leather sneakers
Along with the rest of the mindbodygreen team, I've been wearing Cariumas for some time now.
The brand's IBI Low sneaker climbed to the top of my MVP list earlier this year, quickly becoming my go-to walking shoe. It's sleek, stylish, and goes well with just about anything—but this new leather slip-on design takes everything I loved about IBIs and steps it up a notch.
Advertisement
They're easy to wear
As the name implies, these shoes couldn't be easier to slip on and off (which, surprisingly, is not my experience with all slip-on shoes).
The convenience factor alone is reason enough to reach for these. There are no laces to fuss with or tongues to readjust; simply slide the shoes on and you're out the door. They're so easy, they might just be my new travel sneaker.
They're chic & versatile
I'm not always drawn to slip-on styles, but the buttery leather brings an extra touch of casual elegance I just don't get from others I've worn. The outfit options have no bounds. In fact, I've worn these versatile shoes with leggings, jeans, shorts, and a dress (and that's just in the past three days).
The shoes are available in white, black, or brown leather. As a white sneaker hoarder, I branched out to the gorgeous deep brown hue—but I envision a white pair in my future, too.
Advertisement
They're absurdly comfortable
The Cariuma Slip-Ons are wearable from day one. Right out of the box the leather actually feels broken-in, as if the sneakers have already been in my rotation for months.
I've worn these shoes on a few lengthy walks and felt no pain or discomfort whatsoever.
Where other leather shoes are stiff, heavy, and heat-trapping, these are flexible, feather-light, and breathable. My feet have yet to sweat in them—even in record-breaking September heat.
To my delight, the Slip-Ons have Cariuma's signature removable insoles. They're made with mamona oil and bio-based cork and feel soft and bouncy under my feet. Plus, the slip-resistant rubber sole adds even more cushion and support.
They're durable
And yet, the immediate worn-in comfort is just one of the reasons I know these kicks will stand the test of time. The brand uses the highest quality materials, and the shoe has a fully stitched outsole, meaning it's truly built to last.
Need proof? Our movement-obsessed team has owned many-a-pair of Cariumas, and they've all held up unbelievably well through high mileage and everyday wear.
Cariuma Slip-On Leather Sneakers
Oh, and they're sustainable
Cariuma should be on every earth lover's radar. The Brazil-based brand uses sustainably sourced, eco-friendly materials such as recycled PET, green EVA from sugar cane, and bamboo—and Cariuma holds certifications from the Forest Stewardship Council, OEKO-TEX, and Global Recycled Standard.
The Slip-Ons are made with premium leather sourced from LWG-certified Gold Rated tanneries, organic cotton canvas, and natural rubber.
And the shoe's minimalist design is matched with minimalist packaging. The recyclable shoe box actually acts as a shipping box, with no excess materials.
The cherry on top? Cariuma plants two trees for every purchase (over two million trees to date!).
Advertisement
The takeaway
Shoe after shoe, Cariuma continues to get it right. The brand's latest laid-back-yet-elevated Slip-Ons are easy to wear and even easier to style. I'll be sporting these timeless kicks every day from here on out. Consider yourself warned, though: These celeb-loved sneakers are notorious for selling out.
Advertisement
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.