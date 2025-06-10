Advertisement
This Surprising Factor Could Be Keeping You Up At Night, Research Says
There are so many factors that influence our quality of sleep, from our diet and physical activity level to the temperature of our bedrooms. But one factor you may not have considered is attachment style.
According to new research published in the journal SLEEP, not only was relationship insecurity associated with worse sleep, but poor sleep also seemed to increase feelings of jealousy. Here's what they found.
Studying the effects of relationship insecurity on sleep
If you need a refresher, an "attachment style" is essentially a behavioral pattern in relationships, with anxious attachment characterized as a deep fear of abandonment. Those with anxious attachment styles are often insecure in relationships and require more validation to quell their fears.
For this study, researchers wanted to understand whether attachment style influenced sleep quality, hypothesizing that the "interpersonal conflict and altered emotional experiences" in anxious/avoidant relationships might reveal "exaggerated sleep-related socio-emotional impairment."
They had 68 young adults complete questionnaires about both their sleep and their relationships, as well as daily self-reports for two weeks about their emotions and behaviors.
And based on their findings, anxious attachment can, indeed, impact your sleep—but there's more. "In addition," the study authors write, "sleep disturbances are related to more envy [and] jealousy in social relationships, but only for those with higher trait relationship anxiety."
According to the authors, these results provide early evidence that sleep's impact on our emotions may vary depending on attachment style. "And that those with insecure attachment may be most at risk of the socio-emotional effects of poor sleep," the study authors add.
How to support your sleep & attachment style
If you're someone who struggles with anxious attachment, know that it is absolutely something you can work on. No matter your personal history, anyone can move towards a more secure attachment style with help and support from a professional.
Here's our full guide to attachment styles for more information.
Recognizing that you have an anxious attachment style—and being able to catch when it's triggered in the moment—is only the first key. Secure attachment won't happen overnight, and will likely require a good amount of patience and mindfulness. Not to mention, according to this study, you'll want to make sure you're getting enough quality sleep, too.
"People with anxious attachment, or those who struggle with insecurity in relationships, may be especially vulnerable to feelings of envy and jealousy when they're sleep-deprived," explains study co-author Giovanni Alvarado in a news release. "This helps us understand why some individuals may have more difficulty navigating social situations when they're tired, and could inform more targeted interventions that consider an individual's relationship style when addressing sleep issues."
To that end, make sure to stick to your sleep hygiene basics: Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, keeping your bedroom cool and dark, and of course, taking a high-quality, research-backed sleep supplement.
The takeaway
If you're all too familiar with the stress of relationship insecurity, it probably comes as no surprise that it can mess with your sleep. The good news is, understanding this connection can help you take new approaches to both your attachment style and sleep—so neither have to suffer.