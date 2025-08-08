Can’t Focus? This Supplement Helps Your Mind Get Back On Track*
If your brain feels like a browser with 17 tabs open, you’re not alone.
Our attention is more divided than ever, thanks to endless scrolling, never-ending laundry, work projects, and trying to stay in touch with friends and family. Oh, and attempting to eat healthy, of course.
Everything seems to be a priority. Yet, actually prioritizing to-do lists is harder than ever. Certain habits like going for a walk outside can offer a much-needed mental reset and time blocking your calendar may help you visualize the use of your time better.
But if you’re looking for something to boost your energy and productivity (no matter the task), look no further than mindbodygreen’s focus+.
The ingredients for a calm focus*
focus+ is a supplement specifically designed to support calm, sustained energy and dialed-in focus—helping you check off your list without burning out.*
What makes this formula work? The right mix of research-backed ingredients that help your brain work smarter, not harder.*
Lion’s mane mushroom
Lion’s mane is a functional mushroom that’s been used for centuries to help keep the mind clear and resilient.* Research is now catching up with traditional practices, showing the mushrooms’ unique bioactive compounds promote mental clarity and help you manage everyday stress1.
Panax ginseng & guarana
Panax ginseng is an adaptogen known for its ability to increase energy and stamina while helping your body cope with stress.* Guarana, a plant native to the Amazon, provides naturally occurring caffeine plus other plant compounds that have been linked to sharper memory and quicker reaction times.*
This duo helps keep you alert without overstimulation.*
Instant & sustained release caffeine
There’s no doubt that caffeine perks you up and makes you feel more alert.* The problem that many people face, though, is a jittery spike in energy after sipping a coffee or other caffeinated beverage.
focus+ solves this dilemma by combining both fast-acting and sustained-release sources of caffeine—so you feel a lift within 30 minutes, and stay mentally energized for hours, without the crash.*
And, we’ve included L-theanine to further balance the effects of caffeine.*
L-theanine
L-theanine is an amino acid that’s naturally found in tea.
It works synergistically with caffeine to promote focus, energy, and concentration. And it helps promote a calming effect and overall mood support—a "focused zen2," if you will.*
Vitamin B12
This essential nutrient plays a quiet but crucial role in how your brain and body produce energy.*
It helps support neurotransmitters involved in mood, motivation, and cognitive function.* Plus, the form used here—methylcobalamin—is easier for your body to absorb and use.
This product helps
The takeaway
No matter what your to-do list looks like, focus+ can help you clear the queue. Just take 2 capsules a day (preferably before noon so the caffeine doesn’t interfere with your sleep), for a calm, steady energy that lasts all day.*