Canopy hit the scene in 2020 with an aesthetically-pleasing humidifier, specifically focusing on the impact your home environment plays on your skin, body, and mind. Knowing what we know now about our water, it was only a matter of time before the brand launched a filtered showerhead.

This sleek showerhead meets NSF standards (identified by experts as a must-have in any water filter), with a three-stage filtration system.

The filter uses granular activated carbon, KDF-55, and calcium sulfite to remove chlorine, magnesium, calcium carbonate, iron, mercury, chromium, and other harmful microbes, bacteria, and contaminants.

All this is meant to support a healthier scalp and skin barrier and eliminate that dryness, redness, and irritation many of us have experienced, especially post-shower.

Unlike many classic water filters, Canopy’s Filtered Showerhead is designed to actually look good in your shower. It’s available in four gorgeous colors: matte black, brass, polished chrome, and brushed nickel.

If you're turned off by the thought of installing a new showerhead, fear not: This one is incredibly easy to set up. No tools are required and it was designed to fit all standard US showers. Once installed, you'll just need to replace the filter every three months—which you can do without even detaching the showerhead from the wall, thanks to the quick release filter replacement feature.

Personally, we'd opt for the subscription which gets you the showerhead, one filter, and a three-piece aroma kit (to really create a spa-like experience). Every 90 days, you’ll receive a replacement filter and a new aroma kit. You’ll pay $125 upfront and $40 for each 90-day replacement, scoring some pretty significant savings vs. a one-time purchase.

Reviewers are already raving about the impact this showerhead has had on their hair and skin—and they're shocked by how great the water pressure is. The device even has three stream settings to choose from.