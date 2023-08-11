Stop Showering In Dirty Water — This Simple Swap Will Transform Your Skin & Hair
There’s a new shower filter in town, and I’m almost embarrassed about the level of excitement that this product launch has brought me. Hear me out, though.
Your shower water could be causing the bulk of any skin or hair concern. And if this sleek, aesthetically pleasing Canopy Filtered Showerhead is any bit as effective as the brand’s viral humidifier, it’s going to sell out real quick.
The benefits of filtering your shower water
I've seen firsthand the benefits of showering in water that's actually clean. And experts back this, too.
Riggs Eckelberry, founder and CEO of OriginClear, a clean water innovation hub, previously told mindbodygreen filtering your shower water can can have significant effects, like softening skin, improving hair, and reducing skin inflammation.
“On top of that, the less we’re exposed to these toxins, the better our overall health can be,” he added. “Skin absorbs water, so you want to make sure it’s high quality.”
Kyle Postmus, Senior Manager of Residential Water at NSF (National Sanitation Foundation), echoed this sentiment. “Many people choose to use a shower filter to [help] reduce irritation and damage to their skin and hair,” he explained.
Just like the water in your sink, shower water can contain contaminants such as nitrates, chlorine, arsenic, lead, mercury, and fluoride (many of which are on the World Health Organization’s list of chemicals of public health concern1).
What's dirtying your shower water?
Just last month, 2023 research from the US Geological Survey found nearly half of the US population has "forever chemicals" (PFAS) in their water2—and this study only looked at 32 (of over 12,000) PFAS, so that number could be much higher.
What's more, studies show hard water can decrease hair strength and increase breakage3. Heavy metals present in hard water can disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, leading to redness, irritation, and inflammation4. Hard water and chlorine have even been identified as risk factors for atopic dermatitis5.
Not sure if you have hard water? We hate to break it to you, but approximately 85% of the country does—and it's clearly not doing your hair or skin any favors (no matter how many winning products you use).
Now, if you're reading this with zero hair or skin concerns, you could be in the 15% and might choose to carry on without filtering your water. But, if your skin tends to feel tight or dry after a shower; your hair is dull, brittle, or has significant buildup; or you’ve been experiencing frequent shedding, redness, or breakouts, a shower filter could do wonders.
What's great about the Canopy Filtered Showerhead
Canopy hit the scene in 2020 with an aesthetically-pleasing humidifier, specifically focusing on the impact your home environment plays on your skin, body, and mind. Knowing what we know now about our water, it was only a matter of time before the brand launched a filtered showerhead.
This sleek showerhead meets NSF standards (identified by experts as a must-have in any water filter), with a three-stage filtration system.
The filter uses granular activated carbon, KDF-55, and calcium sulfite to remove chlorine, magnesium, calcium carbonate, iron, mercury, chromium, and other harmful microbes, bacteria, and contaminants.
All this is meant to support a healthier scalp and skin barrier and eliminate that dryness, redness, and irritation many of us have experienced, especially post-shower.
Unlike many classic water filters, Canopy’s Filtered Showerhead is designed to actually look good in your shower. It’s available in four gorgeous colors: matte black, brass, polished chrome, and brushed nickel.
If you're turned off by the thought of installing a new showerhead, fear not: This one is incredibly easy to set up. No tools are required and it was designed to fit all standard US showers. Once installed, you'll just need to replace the filter every three months—which you can do without even detaching the showerhead from the wall, thanks to the quick release filter replacement feature.
Personally, we'd opt for the subscription which gets you the showerhead, one filter, and a three-piece aroma kit (to really create a spa-like experience). Every 90 days, you’ll receive a replacement filter and a new aroma kit. You’ll pay $125 upfront and $40 for each 90-day replacement, scoring some pretty significant savings vs. a one-time purchase.
Reviewers are already raving about the impact this showerhead has had on their hair and skin—and they're shocked by how great the water pressure is. The device even has three stream settings to choose from.
The takeaway
If you are ready to up your shower game and pave the way for healthier skin and hair, the Canopy Filtered Showerhead is a great place to start. Installation couldn't be easier, and it'll even elevate the vibe in your bathroom. Once the showerhead is set up, simply go about your regular routine and reap the benefits of cleaner water.
