Unfortunately, there isn’t enough data to say whether exfoliating your brows helps them grow, per se, which makes a clarifying scalp treatment not so helpful. (For what it’s worth: Gently exfoliating the area is still beneficial to keep dead skin and brow pimples at bay.)

That’s not to say some scalp treatments don’t have any benefits for those face framers. Specifically, treatments meant to nourish and moisturize the follicles can totally switch over to the eyebrows. Take it from hairstylist and licensed cosmetologist Christina Marie: She recommends repurposing a scalp serum with peptides, as these can support your natural levels of keratin. “Peptides are amino acid proteins that promote strength and elasticity,” she adds. If you do wish to try a treatment serum (since eyebrow dandruff is very much a thing), you could potentially repurpose formulas that have antimicrobial actives, like tea tree oil.

As for which ingredients to avoid, an exfoliating scalp scrub isn’t really necessary, as we mentioned. While brows do fare well from a slough of dead skin cells from time to time, an exfoliating face cleanser is a far better grab—simply pay some attention to the brow area while washing your face. “I would also avoid a serum that’s very heavy, because it can clog the pores on your skin and lead to breakouts,” Marie adds. You know, oil buildup and all.