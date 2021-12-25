The belief that growth, learning, and change happen only in children is still hanging around and influences our expectations of what is possible. Often what we mean when we say that people don't change is that we do not expect people to continue growing and learning past a certain age.

One of the most important facts we have from the neuroscience of the past decades is that our brains are constantly being reshaped by experience, right into our seventh and eighth decades of life. As Louis Cozolino, Ph.D., professor of psychology at Pepperdine University and author of The Neuroscience of Human Relationships, says, "The brain is the organ whose mission is to constantly change itself." In 1992 Richard Davidson, a neuroscientist at the University of Wisconsin–Madison proposed the term neuroplasticity to describe this vast ability of our brains to change.

This expectation that we stop learning and changing is both wrong and a recipe for unhappiness. George Vaillant, in his famous 60-year study of adult development, found that happiness and health in adults were correlated with learning and growth.