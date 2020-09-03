mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Love
It's Possible To Become Emotionally Unavailable Years Into A Relationship — Here's Why

It's Possible To Become Emotionally Unavailable Years Into A Relationship — Here's Why

Weena Cullins, LCMFT
Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist By Weena Cullins, LCMFT
Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
Weena Cullins, LCMFT, is a licensed marriage and family therapist with over 15 years of experience working with individuals, couples, and families. Her clinical advice has been featured at NBC News, The Huffington Post, Insider, Redbook, and many more mainstream media publications.
Yes, People Can Become Emotionally Unavailable Years Into A Relationship

Image by Boris Jovanovic / Stocksy

September 3, 2020 — 10:15 AM

Dating emotionally unavailable people can be a truly draining experience. When a person is emotionally unavailable, it means that they're unwilling or unable to manage the emotional aspects of a relationship.

Openly sharing their feelings or encouraging you to share yours is not on their agenda, so it can be difficult to know where you stand with them. Emotionally unavailable people often fear or see little value in emotional intimacy—so expecting emotional depth and support from them can be unrealistic.  

It's not always easy to spot an emotionally unavailable person at the start of a romantic relationship, but signs often begin to appear shortly after the honeymoon phase. So what happens when the person you carefully chose and cultivated a relationship with for years begins to show signs that mirror emotional unavailability? Is it possible for a person who showed no signs of being emotionally unavailable for years to change over time? And if it does occur, is it just a phase, or could it be a permanent change?

Despite the consistency your partner may have shown throughout the years, it is possible for them to become emotionally unavailable. Over time, emotionally available partners can become less present, even after years of being consistent. They may have proved that they are capable of managing and sharing both your feelings along with their own, but it's not a guarantee that they will always be emotionally present.

The following are three potential causes for an emotional shift:

1. Emotional injuries

An emotional injury occurs after a perceived negative interaction between partners. Occasionally having disagreements or hurting each other's feelings is a normal part of long-term relationships, but if any hurt feelings are left unattended to, it can cause resentment to build over time.

An emotionally present partner who sustains an injury that goes unchecked can become less supportive and available to meet their partner's needs. Unfortunately, you won't always know that your partner is nursing an old emotional wound. Therefore, it's important to check in periodically. Try to be receptive to any concerns they bring up to ensure they don't feel dismissed. 

Advertisement

2. Relationship double standards

If you've found an emotionally available partner who consistently shares, explores, and expresses feelings with you, then it's important to reciprocate. It can be easy to slip into a comfort zone when you're feeling so well cared for. However, emotionally available partners usually expect as much energy and effort from their partner as they pour in.

Having a double standard for the relationship could cause an otherwise consistently emotionally available partner to go inward, eventually leaving you to do the heavy lifting alone. Make sure your partner feels that the standards are fair across the board in your relationship.

3. Grief

Grief is a normal reaction to loss or change. In addition to death, career changes, or unemployment, health changes, major moves, and relationship shifts can all trigger grief.

Emotionally available partners may check out in ways you've never experienced before while grieving a loss or life change, so be sure to look for any shifts that could potentially cause them to be less emotionally present. While there is no time limit for grief, your partner's lack of availability may only last for a season.  

All relationships evolve, as well as the behaviors that partners exhibit toward each other over time. If your partner has been consistently available to meet your emotional needs over the years but falls short for a season, it's likely that there's an explanation for the shift in their behavior.

The cause and solution might not be obvious, but with open communication and the help of a therapist if needed, it is possible to regain the emotional support and intimacy that your relationship was built on.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Weena Cullins, LCMFT
Weena Cullins, LCMFT Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
Weena Cullins, LCMFT, is a licensed marriage and family therapist with over 15 years of experience working with individuals, couples, and families. Her clinical advice has been featured...

More On This Topic

Parenting

Cloth vs. Disposable Diapers: An Expert Weighs In On The Pros & Cons

Tina Payne Bryson, Ph.D.
Cloth vs. Disposable Diapers: An Expert Weighs In On The Pros & Cons
Sex

Here's How Often Married Couples Have Sex, In Case You're Curious

Kelly Gonsalves
Here's How Often Married Couples Have Sex, In Case You're Curious
$49.99

How To Heal From A Breakup

With Sheryl Paul, M.A.
How To Heal From A Breakup
Social Good

Social Justice Movements Aren't Complete Without This Key Component

Eliza Sullivan
Social Justice Movements Aren't Complete Without This Key Component
Mental Health

8 Go-To Foods This Nutritional Psychiatrist Eats For Better Brain Function

Jason Wachob
8 Go-To Foods This Nutritional Psychiatrist Eats For Better Brain Function
Integrative Health

This Sleep Remedy Gets A Stamp Of Approval From Doctors & Nutrition Experts

Emma Loewe
This Sleep Remedy Gets A Stamp Of Approval From Doctors & Nutrition Experts
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Supplement Has Bonus Skin-Clearing Benefits, Say mbg Reviews

Abby Moore
This Supplement Has Bonus Skin-Clearing Benefits, Say mbg Reviews
Integrative Health

The Strange Reason You Should Hum While You Breathe

Jamie Schneider
The Strange Reason You Should Hum While You Breathe
Integrative Health

99% Of The Time People Don't Feel Anything From CBD, This Could Be Why

Emma Loewe
99% Of The Time People Don't Feel Anything From CBD, This Could Be Why
Women's Health

Preventing Alzheimer's In Women May Start With This Hormone, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
Preventing Alzheimer's In Women May Start With This Hormone, Study Says
Integrative Health

The Flexible Diet This Neuroscientist Recommends To Protect Your Brain

Abby Moore
The Flexible Diet This Neuroscientist Recommends To Protect Your Brain
Beauty

Which Hairstyle Flatters Your Face Shape Best? Experts Offer Their Pro Tips

Jamie Schneider
Which Hairstyle Flatters Your Face Shape Best? Experts Offer Their Pro Tips
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/can-people-become-emotionally-unavailable-while-dating

Your article and new folder have been saved!