Yes, People Can Become Emotionally Unavailable Years Into A Relationship

Dating emotionally unavailable people can be a truly draining experience. When a person is emotionally unavailable, it means that they're unwilling or unable to manage the emotional aspects of a relationship.

Openly sharing their feelings or encouraging you to share yours is not on their agenda, so it can be difficult to know where you stand with them. Emotionally unavailable people often fear or see little value in emotional intimacy—so expecting emotional depth and support from them can be unrealistic.

It's not always easy to spot an emotionally unavailable person at the start of a romantic relationship, but signs often begin to appear shortly after the honeymoon phase. So what happens when the person you carefully chose and cultivated a relationship with for years begins to show signs that mirror emotional unavailability? Is it possible for a person who showed no signs of being emotionally unavailable for years to change over time? And if it does occur, is it just a phase, or could it be a permanent change?

Despite the consistency your partner may have shown throughout the years, it is possible for them to become emotionally unavailable. Over time, emotionally available partners can become less present, even after years of being consistent. They may have proved that they are capable of managing and sharing both your feelings along with their own, but it's not a guarantee that they will always be emotionally present.

The following are three potential causes for an emotional shift: