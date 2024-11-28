Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

Can Daily Rituals Actually Reduce Stress? A Psychologist Weighs In

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
November 28, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by beavera / iStock
November 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When you plan out your day, you probably establish how long you'll be working, what chores you have to get done, what meals you'll make, etc. But if you repeat that list of to-do's every day without a moment of dedicated "me time," you may become restless, anxious, and even resentful of your own daily routine.  

The fix? Create tiny rituals. On an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, psychologist Elissa Epel, Ph.D., author of The Stress Prescription, shares why this simple practice can help ease anxiety—here's the science-backed reason we find these rituals so relaxing. 

The link between rituals & relaxation

Anxiety manifests differently for everyone, but many people struggle with feeling a lack of control. It can be a general feeling or focused on a certain event, area of life, etc. Either way, rituals may be able to help fill that gap.

"I do think that routine and rituals are extremely important because they allow us to relax," Epel says. "Ritual is the foundation of relaxation. When we know what's coming next, our bodies can find ease rather than vigilance." 

Award-winning psychologist Ethan Kross, Ph.D., agrees, as he brought up a similar point on his episode of the mindbodygreen podcast: "[Rituals] provide us with a sense of order and control, which is often lacking when we experience chatter," he says (chatter is his way of referring to negative self-talk). "A ritual is under your control…it gives you a sense of agency." 

Plus, focusing on the ritual takes your attention away from mental chatter, which can keep those feelings from dominating your psyche and triggering anxious reactions. In fact, research has shown that stress can result in ritualized behavior1, such as repetitive movements (like cleaning, for example). 

How to find a helpful ritual

Now, the rituals you fancy may not be the same ones your partner or best friend prefers—and that's OK. It's important to consider your daily routine and what makes you feel most at ease and filled with joy. 

For many, this looks something like a wind-down routine at the end of the day. From candles to journaling to natural sleep aids and more, there are plenty of ways to turn your pre-bed hour into an intentional ritual for relaxation. We also have a roundup of stress-reducing supplements, if those are more your speed.

If a wind-down routine doesn't sound like something you'd enjoy (or it doesn't fit into your schedule), here are a few other ideas: 

  • An uplifting morning routine: If you're a morning person, then moving activities like journaling, meditating, exercising, etc., to the morning can help you elevate your early hours
  • Midday rest: Especially in the U.S., midday naps aren't very popular. However, taking 30 minutes to an hour of dedicated relaxation time might help you hop back on the work wagon for the second half of your day and ease stress before it turns into a problem. 
  • Clean: Cleaning can be one of the easiest rituals to add to your routine. Simply pick a new spot in your home to clean each day and dedicate half an hour or so to decluttering your space. 

The takeaway

Adding rituals to your daily routine may help alleviate anxiety, providing you with control and a level of predictability in your day. Plan out your rituals around activities that bring you peace, be it meditation, journaling, exercise, or something entirely unique—these moments should be hyper-personalized. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain
Integrative Health

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain

Jason Wachob

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion
Integrative Health

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why
Integrative Health

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why

Sarah Regan

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials
Integrative Health

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*

Braelyn Wood

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened
Integrative Health

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened

Carleigh Ferrante

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain
Integrative Health

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain

Jason Wachob

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion
Integrative Health

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why
Integrative Health

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why

Sarah Regan

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials
Integrative Health

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*

Braelyn Wood

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened
Integrative Health

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened

Carleigh Ferrante

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain
Integrative Health

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain

Jason Wachob

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion
Integrative Health

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why
Integrative Health

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why

Sarah Regan

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials
Integrative Health

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*

Braelyn Wood

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened
Integrative Health

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened

Carleigh Ferrante

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewers Chocolate Cravings
Integrative Health

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewers Chocolate Cravings

Jamie Schneider

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain
Integrative Health

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain

Jason Wachob

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion
Integrative Health

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why
Integrative Health

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why

Sarah Regan

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials
Integrative Health

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*

Braelyn Wood

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened
Integrative Health

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened

Carleigh Ferrante

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewers Chocolate Cravings
Integrative Health

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewers Chocolate Cravings

Jamie Schneider

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

How To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth TipsFeng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep OutTypes Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.