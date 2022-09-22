 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Supplement Is The Next Best Thing

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Supplement Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Image by OHLAMOUR STUDIO / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 22, 2022 — 11:29 AM

There's nothing like slipping into a hot bath at the end of a long day and feeling your stress and tension wash into the water. Of course, we don't always have the luxury of taking such a soak. You might find yourself low on time, without a tub, or—if you've lived in old NYC apartments as long as I have—scared to set foot in your bathroom for longer than you absolutely need to.

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

For those days when you're high on stress but low on bubbles, calm+ is one thing that can help. A combination of USDA and EU-certified organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil, it's a convenient supplement that eases anxiousness and promote calm.* 

For a quick peek into how each of these ingredients works to quickly squash stress, let's start with ashwagandha: an adaptogen that has a long history of being used to decrease cortisol levels and activate steadying GABA receptors in the brain.* Then you have lavender: a plant with a luxurious scent and an ability to balance the central nervous system to boot.* Finally, non-psychoactive organic hemp oil boosts the body's resilience against the stressors of everyday life.*

Basically, it bottles up the relaxed, chill sensation you have when you walk out of the tub, and people are loving how it makes them feel. Here's what wellness experts and everyday people alike have to say about their experience with calm+:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Since calm+, I'm much less stressed and able to handle chaos with two kids better.

"I highly recommend calm+ to anyone who needs to manage stress and target stress biomarkers like cortisol."*

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., Family Medicine-Certified Physician

2. Love calm+!

"I really enjoy this product. It has been a good tool to help bring ease and live a less stressful life."*

—Sarah P.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Plant-based ingredients to take me out of "fight or flight" and into calm.

"This product has a unique profile of botanicals and phytocannabinoids that can systematically improve your response to stress and offer relief. I'm excited to continue to use calm+ as part of my daily routine!"*

Laura Lea, Certified Holistic Chef & Cookbook Author

4. Great for improving response to daily stressors.

"This formula is phenomenal for improving one’s response to the daily stressors of life that are ubiquitous in today’s world."*

—Mark W.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Relaxed and calm.

"I have taken many supplements and this is one that I actually see a difference. I can be wired tight so I was looking for a little zen calmness in my life. I feel more relaxed and my day just seems to run smoother when I don't sweat the small stuff."*

—Paula M.

The takeaway.

Looking for a fresh-from-a-bath feeling but low on time or tub space? mindbodygreen's calm+ packs it into a supplement that's easy to take any time, anywhere. Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil.*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn’t Just “Calories In, Calories Out”)

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn’t Just “Calories In, Calories Out”)
Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Sports Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Sports Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover

Jason Wachob
I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde—Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde—Here's How To Deal
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/calm-for-stress-relief-bath
calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!