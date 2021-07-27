For the years I spent working as a barista, there was one question I seemed to be asked more than any other: "Which drink has the most caffeine?" Look, I get it, oftentimes we venture into a coffee shop for a pick-me-up in the form of a caffeinated treat, so the question is worth asking.

The other form of the question we'd frequently be asked was: "Do lattes or americanos have more caffeine than a classic cup of coffee?" Well, while there is an answer to that question, it's not so straightforward. Here's why: