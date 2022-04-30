 Skip to content

This Dry Body Oil Makes My Skin So Hydrated Without Feeling Greasy

Image by Asya Molochkova / Stocksy

April 30, 2022 — 10:02 AM
April 30, 2022 — 10:02 AM

You need to moisturize your skin after every shower. Period. If you step out of the bathroom resembling a slippery baby seal, then you’re doing something right. But I understand the hesitation to completely glob yourself in oil; greasy skin is not the most practical, especially when you need to immediately throw on clothes and head out the door. 

The by/rosie jane Rosie Everyday Body Oil makes this a non-issue, as the dry body oil fuses to your skin in record time—and it's my current non-greasy hero for post-shower hydration.

Why I love dry oils. 

Let’s get this out of the way: Technically, all oils have a liquid consistency. The term “dry oil” refers to the rate at which oil absorbs into the skin, not the texture of the oil itself. So feel free to swap the word “dry” for “lightweight” or “fast-absorbing.” 

While heavier “wet” oils take their sweet time penetrating the skin (making them great for those facing dryness or hoping to moisturize overnight), dry oils sink into the dermis super quickly and leave zero greasy residue behind. I typically prefer the latter, since they aptly moisturize my skin without leaving me slick. If you’re one to shy away from body oils in fear of feeling slimy, I suggest you give the dry variety a try—you’ll have just the right amount of shine.

Although, there is no exact classification for what’s considered a “dry oil.” It’s really more of a general consensus among beauty experts who can assess whether or not an oil will absorb quickly. Some of the most notable are avocado, borage, rosehip seed, squalane, evening primrose, sesame, grapeseed, safflower, camelina, and sunflower. Many products opt for a cocktail of both wet and dry oils for maximum benefits—but if it includes a higher concentration of dry oils and absorbs quickly, we'll classify the entire formula as “dry.” 

Why I can’t get enough of the by/rosie jane formula. 

The Rosie Body Oil is my go-to pick of late, as it leaves my skin supple and hydrated (but never greasy). The formula contains a majority of lightweight dry oils, such as rosehip seed oil, grapeseed oil, and sunflower seed oil, all of which boast some skin-nourishing benefits. 

But the best part, in my humble opinion, is the scent. by/rosie jane is a fragrance brand, after all, so of course its body oil would feature a delightfully sophisticated aroma. This specific blend contains the Rosie Eau de Parfum fragrance, which includes notes of nude musk and a hint of sweet rose. It’s a skin scent, which means it subtly clings to the body and offers an intimate, cozy aroma—sort of like the "no-makeup makeup" of fragrance. I’ve said this before, but I’m sensitive to high-impact fragrances and prefer something that leaves a very subtle trace. According to the brand, the skin-like aroma "feels like sleeping in your birthday suit." (I mean, swoon.) It’s playful, with just a wink of sensuality. 

After I step out of the shower, I shake a few drops of the oil on my palm and rub it all over my damp skin (I’ll typically need a few rounds to cover the entire surface area). It instantly sinks in, combining with the lingering water droplets to provide a comfortable shield of hydration that makes my whole body feel oh-so smooth. When I exit the bathroom, I’m quite literally glowing. 

On days I need a little extra hydration, I layer the oil over a lotion—no, my beloved mbg postbiotic body lotion isn’t going anywhere. The scent actually mingles quite nicely with our neroli version, as both contain warmer notes, but I’ll use our fragrance-free option if I want the Rosie fragrance to really shine through. Finally, I’ll end with a spritz of the proper Rosie Eau de Parfum, as layering the two helps the fragrance last even longer throughout the day. (The brand offers a body oil and perfume duo for this very reason.) 

The takeaway. 

I’m a huge dry oil fan in general, as I need a product that sinks in quickly and won’t leave me feeling slick all day long. The by/rosie jane formula has become my oil du jour, as it instantly hydrates with an unbeatable scent. The sensorial experience is simply unparalleled: Think soft, glowing skin that smells faintly of rose.

