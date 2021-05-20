Essentially? "Everything goes south," says brow expert Joey Healy. For example, the tails tend to droop, the arches flatten out, and the fronts of the brows recede—oftentimes asymmetrically. "Some people think it [happens] because of the side you sleep on," he explains. Considering you may have your face smashed into the pillow for eight or so hours, the theory certainly has legs.

As for the hairs themselves, they can go gray and become more wiry in texture. It's just like the hair on your head: When the follicles produce less melanin, they tend to produce less sebum as well, which is what gives your skin and hair its natural moisture. Once the lubrication is no longer there, the hairs can become coarser.

Finally, "Naturally, as you age, your brows tend to get a little patchier," says Healy. It doesn't happen to everyone (and if it doesn't bother you, don't feel like you need to do anything at all!), but if it is a concern for you, here's how to tend to those arches over time.