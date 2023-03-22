This Breathing For Energy Event Will Help You Unlock The Power Of Your Breath—Don't Miss It!
Our breath can hold the key to unlocking stress and boosting our energy, yet many of us forget to truly harness it as we're going about our day.
That's why energy expert Ari Whitten has made it his mission to share with others not only how to breathe, but why the breath is so powerful. And in his free upcoming virtual event this Thursday, Breathing for Energy, that's exactly what you'll learn, with Whitten breaking down what he calls “the single fastest method to increase energy levels that I’ve found in 25 years of studying health science.”
About the event.
In Breathing for Energy, you'll learn the secrets of how to use specific breathing practices to supercharge your mitochondria, optimize your brain function, balance your neurotransmitters, and so much more.
After all, when we are breathing dysfunctionally (which so many of us do), it can amp up feelings of anxiety, wiring us in fight or flight and making it impossible to relax. With Whitten's expertise, he'll guide you in understanding how to take regulating breaths that calm you down—not stress you out.
And for results that last beyond this event, Whitten will also explain the four keys to optimal breathing, plus his daily go-to routine to help get your energy back, for accessible solutions to health that last a lifetime.
Here's what else to expect.
A sneak peek at what you'll explore and learn:
- How to measure your body’s vitality and energy with a simple 1-minute test
- How to rewire your nervous system out of stress mode and dramatically decrease anxiety levels
- How to improve your fitness level and endurance dramatically
- Why deep breathing is actually bad advice (and what the right approach actually is)
- How to improve your health by increasing oxygen delivery to your cells
- The 4 keys to optimal breathing (and how to rewire your brain into doing it automatically)
- Why dysfunctional breathing is a common cause of brain fog and mood problems (and how improving circulation to your brain with breathing can fix it)
- Why breathing practices are often the secret key to helping you sleep deeper than you have since you were a kid
- A powerful 10-minute morning routine that dramatically increases energy levels
About the host.
Curious who you'll be learning from? Whitten, for one thing, is an energy and fatigue specialist with a focus on evidence-based approaches to energy enhancement, as well as the author of Eat for Energy and The Ultimate Guide to Red Light Therapy. He's dedicated the last 20 years of his life to understanding the science of health and energy enhancement, and sharing what he's learned.
And in this event, he's partnering with world-renowned breathing expert and author of The Oxygen Advantage, Patrick McKeown, M.A.. Together, they've developed a new system of specialized breathing practices to transform how you feel from the inside out.
With two of the leading breath experts in the world in one invaluable event—at no cost to you—you can trust you'll be receiving the most up-to-date science on breath, energy, fatigue, and more.
How to sign up.
You don't want to miss out on this special (totally free!) event, so be sure to tune in this Thursday, March 9 at 4:30pm PST (7:30pm EST). To sign up and get access to the true power of your breath, head to the Breathing for Energy homepage—your body and breath will most definitely thank you.
