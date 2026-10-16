Advertisement
A New Study Just Linked 920 Chemicals To Breast Cancer — Here’s How To Reduce Your Exposure
A new study just gave us the most comprehensive map yet of chemicals linked to breast cancer risk, and the findings are eye-opening. The study identified 920 chemicals1 relevant to breast cancer with biological activity relevant to breast cancer, meaning they either cause mammary tumors in animal studies or disrupt hormone signaling tied to the disease. Of those, roughly 500 turn up in everyday consumer products.
But before you clear out your cabinets, take a breath. This research isn't meant to be about why you should live in fear of your shampoo. It's nearly impossible to reach zero exposure, so we're here to help you understand where these chemicals concentrate and how you can make a few high-impact swaps.
What the study actually found
The researchers built their list, called BC-Chems, by combining data on chemicals that cause mammary tumors in rodents with chemicals known to disrupt estrogen or progesterone signaling, since both hormones play a role in breast cancer development. They then cross-referenced that list against databases tracking where these chemicals actually show up in daily life: consumer products, food, drinking water, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and building materials.
The data showed consumer products were of the biggest sources of exposure, with women generally experiencing higher predicted exposure levels than men. This makes sense because many of the chemicals are found in personal care and cleaning products, which women are more often exposed to. Here, we broke down the categories in which these chemicals popped up the most:
Personal care & cosmetics
Phthalates and parabens, two of the most common chemical groups flagged in the study, are frequently used in lotions, shampoos, fragranced products, and nail polish. Phthalates often show up as "fragrance" on an ingredient label since companies aren't required to disclose the specific chemicals used to create a scent. Parabens are commonly used as preservatives to extend shelf life.
Food packaging & plastics
Bisphenol A, better known as BPA, is one of the most studied chemicals on the BC-Chems list. It's commonly used in the lining of canned foods and in certain plastics. The study's framework specifically tracked food contact materials as a meaningful route of exposure, which means what your food touches on its way to your plate matters, not just what's in the food itself.
Household & cleaning products
The study's mapping also captured chemicals used in general consumer and household products, which included cleaning products like sprays and air fresheners. These products often rely on the same fragrance chemicals and preservatives found in personal care items, which means the exposure can add up across multiple parts of your routine. These same fragrance chemicals can disrupt hormone signaling tied to breast cancer risk, which is why the study tracked them so closely.
Practical swaps that actually move the needle
These categories span across much of people's lives, so don't panic that you need to trash all of your scented products this week. Start with the categories where exposure tends to be highest, and make individual swaps where it makes sense.
- Fragranced products: Look for products labeled fragrance-free. "Unscented" can still contain masking fragrance chemicals, so specifically look for that fragrance-free label.
- Canned foods: Choose fresh, frozen, or glass-packaged options when you can, especially for foods you eat often.
- Plastic food storage: Swap plastic containers for glass or stainless steel ones. This is especially important for hot foods and liquids, since heat can increase chemical transfer from plastic.
- Cleaning products: Opt for fragrance-free formulas or ventilate well when using scented sprays.
What's outside your control
It's also important to remember that the burden of removing these chemicals from our lives is not only on us. These chemicals are embedded in supply chains and manufacturing processes most people never see. The researchers built this chemical list specifically to help regulators and public health officials prioritize which chemicals deserve closer scrutiny, because policy is part of the picture too.
This isn't to say that your swaps won't have an impact. A recent study showed cutting out single-use plastic for just a week meaningfully lowered levels of hormone-disrupting chemicals in the body, which reminds us that these swaps aren't just theoretical.
The takeaway
You can't eliminate every trace of these chemicals from your life, and trying to will likely just stress you out. Instead, focus on the swaps with the biggest potential impact, like choosing fragrance-free personal care products and cutting back on canned and heavily plastic-packaged foods. Small, consistent changes in the categories where exposure is highest matter more than chasing perfection.