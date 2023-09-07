A recent study published in Nutrients found that women who ate a breakfast high in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) from olive oil had a significant decrease in inflammation markers1 when compared to those who ate breakfasts made with polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) from margarin and saturated fatty acids (SFAs) from butter.

To complete the study, researchers gathered 60 women in a controlled setting and modified their breakfast fat but kept their diet and lifestyle practices otherwise the same. This way, they could more confidently say that it was the fat influencing inflammation levels.

While MUFAs made the biggest difference in inflammation, it's worth noting that PUFAs seemed to decrease epidermal growth factor (EGF) 2 levels—potentially supporting heart health. When it comes to breakfasts made with SFAs from butter, no inflammation or EGF changes were recorded.

That's not to say that butter and other SFAs are bad by any means, but they might not support a healthy inflammatory response as well as other fats.