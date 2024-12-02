Advertisement
This Red Light Mask Completely Transformed My Skin (& It's $87 Off Until Midnight)
If you're still skeptical about the power of red light therapy, I get it. I was hesitant, too, before I used Bon Charge's Red Light Face Mask for one month. During the 30-day experiment, my skin completely transformed to reveal a brighter, more even complexion—and it was easily the best thing I've done for my skin years.
But while I'm now a huge advocate of red light, I also know it can be pricey. Luckily, Bon Charge is hosting a massive Cyber Monday sale with 25% off sitewide. That means you can save $87 on the brand's skin-saving LED mask, along with markdowns on a few of the brand's other longevity-boosting products.
Here's why you shouldn't miss your chance to score this mask for less. Plus, the other items that you'll want to add to your cart before the sale ends at midnight.
Why I love the Bon Charge Red Light Mask
I thoroughly covered my love of Bon Charge's Red Light Mask in my comprehensive review but here are the highlights.
- Design: Bon Charge's red light mask packs a whopping 240 LED light bulbs into the flexible silicone mask. These lights emit both red (630 nm) and near-infrared (850 nm) wavelengths.
- Efficiency: My before and after photos from using this mask prove how well it works—and it all comes down to irradiance. It doesn't matter how many LED lights your mask has if they're not powerful, and the Bon Charge Face red light has an irradiance of 100mw/cm2 at 0 inches. This means the LED lights are actually powerful enough for surface level treatments. [Opt for the Max Red Light Therapy Device for deeper penetration and muscle recovery.]
- Comfort: Prior to Bon Charge, I tried a few red light masks and I always felt the fit was off. Bon Charge is the opposite. The adjustable straps make it so easy to find the right fit and light doesn't leak into your eyes.
- Near-infrared light: Not every red light mask boasts near-infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye but can be felt as heat. This optional wavelength helps with wound healing, detoxification, and supporting collagen production. Plus, the warming effect is so soothing on the skin.
- EMF-Free: Exposure to electromagnetic fields are a hot topic with consumer groups, and I personally like to avoid excess exposure. Bon Charge is the only brand that offers an EMF-free red light mask, so I don't have to worry about the potential of negative side effects of the daily treatment.
My before and after photos
What other testers say about the mask:
My love of the Bon Charge Red Light Mask is well-documented, but I'm just one of the many happy shoppers who are impressed by the changes in their skin from using this mask.
- "I was skeptical at first because I had previously bought a red-light mask that turned out to be junk. But this one is on a whole different level!! I use it 2-3 times per week, and I can really see a difference in my skin. It's been a game-changer in my skincare routine."
- "Me and my wife are both now in our 50’s and both want to try and keep as young looking as possible (and our daughter is 19 and has the occasional blemishes). I have to say, we have all used it daily, and after a few days, you can start to feel and see the difference."
- "I kid you not, my skin has NEVER looked this good and I'm almost nearly at 'glass skin' level. I'm in my early 30s, so wrinkles aren't that much of an issue, but what minor lines I did have are already smoothed out. I've never had any product work as well or as easily to clear up my skin as this mask has."
The takeaway
Even without Bon Charge's Cyber Monday sale, the brand's red light mask is one of the best affordable red light masks on the market—and it's a complete steal with the current markdown to just $260. Just remember: Bon Charge's Cyber Monday deal ends at midnight on December 2 and takes this unbeatable price with it.
Other can't miss deals from Bon Charge:
This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine
Serena Poon CN, CHC, CHN
This One Snack Boosts Mood & Serotonin Levels, Research Finds
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
