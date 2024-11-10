Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Dry Body Oil Is Dull, Crepey Skin's Best Friend (& The Research Proves It!)

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
November 10, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Smooth Supple Skin with Body Oil
Image by Asya-Molochkova / Stocksy
November 10, 2024

Unfortunately, certain skin concerns tend to go hand-in-hand: Acne and oily skin. Dryness and sensitivity. Fine lines and sagging. Dark spots and loss of elasticity.

Two you often see on the body? Dullness and a crepey appearance.

Crepey skin is a common skin condition in which the epidermis forms small, crinkly lines that resemble crepe paper. It’s triggered by age-related collagen decline and the appearance is exacerbated by lack of moisture.

Dull skin just refers to a loss of luminosity that often accompanies dry, dehydrated skin, which is more common as people get older. 

Since the texture of crepey skin can make the complexion rougher and more course-looking, it often also loses radiance. Plus, since the root of both skin concerns is lack of moisture, it’s likely that you’ll experience both simultaneously. 

But there are solutions—including this silky, smooth body oil that protects your collagen layer with antioxidants, contains nourishing fatty acids, helps keep your skin hydrated throughout the day, and adds a subtle soft glow.

A body oil that helps improve dull, crepey skin 

As a recap: Crepey skin is caused by loss of and lack of hydration, and dullness is caused solely by the latter. So if you want to address the appearance, what do you want to treat? Collagen loss and hydration! Simple as that.

To some degree, collagen loss is inevitable as it’s just part of the aging process. However, you can certainly support your collagen layer with several smart skin care steps: wear sunscreen to protect the skin from UV damage and use collagen-boosting skin care ingredients to encourage natural production.

mindbodygreen’s dry body oil is made with an organic safflower oil that’s been shown to support collagen production and protect it from external damage. Safflower seed oil is a botanical oil rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids 3, 6, and 9. It also contains a very special active compound called acacetin, a flavonoid. A 2020 study found that safflower seed oil and this compound can block damage to collagen

The research found that acacetin was able to inhibit an enzyme in the skin that's responsible for the "collapse [of] connective proteins such as collagen and elastin, leading to wrinkles." 

The specific pathway is MMP112, or collagenase-1, which degrades collagen types 1 and 3.

Collagen types 1 and 3 are the most abundant in the skin and the most critical for skin health. Essentially external stressors stimulate an enzyme in the skin's epidermal and dermal layers that then breaks down our structural proteins. Read: collagen loss. 

However, the acacetin in safflower seed oil was able to block this process. In regulating this enzyme, the flavonoid is able to reduce overall collagen breakdown.

And thanks to those healthy fats (omega fatty acids 3, 6, and 9 from sunflower seed oil, safflower seed oil, and prickly pear seed oil), this oil can help restore the skin barrier and help trap moisture into the skin. When applied as a last step or on damp skin, the oil acts as a seal, locking in hydration for the entire day. 

Plus, the body oil provides the skin with a light—not greasy—sheen that instantly improves the radiance and shine of the skin. The soft-focus finish will help improve the look of any crepey appearance and dullness. 

Try this beauty-editor approved oil

This is my go-to daily body oil, one that I’ve been using for years. It’s light enough to slather on head-to-toe without worrying about making a goopy mess, but it’s still chock-full of nutrient-dense botanicals.

Notably the organic safflower seed oil base can help protect collagen production by inhibiting collagen breakdown in the skin. If you’ve been dealing with dry, dull, crepey skin, I recommend getting yourself a bottle of mindbodygreen’s dry body oil.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge
Beauty

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge

Hannah Frye

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge
Beauty

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.